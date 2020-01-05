  1. Home > Community Published > 5 Common Motherhood Mistakes You Can Avoid

5 Common Motherhood Mistakes You Can Avoid

Posted: January 22, 2020

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself  or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th

If you are a single mother, you can raise your child well even if it seems difficult at first. Though raising a child is a two-person job, here is what you can do.

Raising a child is a two-person job and being a single mother would mean becoming both a father and mother to your child. The responsibilities and sacrifices that need to be shared between two people have to be taken over by one person. So building an essential relationship with your child is the utmost. Start with good communication with your child.

Nobody is perfect and every human ends up making mistakes. Being a single mother, you may commit a few mistakes though you are trying your best not to. And it’s completely okay. Here is a list of mistakes that we have written down to help you avoid them.

If you want to earn good money and win jackpots then you must visit sevenjackpots.com to learn about the best promotions, get faster pay-outs and live new casino experience!

Women are ruling the world today. Real women fix each other’s crowns. Feel the joy of being a woman today.

Single moms are bound to make mistakes while they are trying to raise their children on their own. To know how to avoid mistakes, you should, as a single mom must take a deep breath and put yourself to some reading. A good guide to parenting never hurt anyone.

Give time to your child

As a single mother, you often have to bear the aftermath of a divorce or separation from your husband, but it is imperative that you spend time with your child. You may have to balance work and family and fall silent even at home with your child. But it is important that you let your child know that you are there for him or her. There is no required number of hours that you should give to your child in a week but he or she should always feel his presence around you.

Do not lie to your child

Divorced parents may not want to tell their child the status of their relationship. You may want to keep your child out of the status of your divorce papers or if you are still in contact with your ex-husband. You may not want to hurt your child by telling them the truth but it is essential that you do not keep them away from the truth. If you break your trust with your child once, it is very difficult to regain it. Dishonesty never helped any relationship.

Lack in discipling your children

Inculcating discipline in a child is both the mother and the father’s job but if you are a single mother, you should leave no stone unturned to make your child disciplined. If he does not learn to be disciplined from a young age, it may turn into manipulation from their side. To avoid this mistake by having a proper discipline plan you should create this plan when you are in a joyous mood. Avoid making any plans when you are angry or upset because it may ruin your relationship with your children. You should build a strong relationship with your child first by enforcing house rules. Teach your children what is expected out of them.

Do not bring in outside help

Most single mothers fear that they will not be able to pull off the task of bringing up their children, singlehandedly. So they decide to bring in a professional counsellor who could help bring up their child but this only adds to the discomfort and makes your emotions go out of control.

Trying to be best friends with them

Single mothers who are working day and night to raise their children want to be their child’s best friend. But this may bring problems of role confusion for your child. You can try once your child is a teenager as it may be difficult to establish this when your child is still below 12 years old. Young children have everything black and white in their heads. There are no shades of grey. This means it may not be possible for them to see you as their best friend if you put rules across them.

Picture credits: Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to send us a Whatsapp message.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Niki

I am a confused cat woman with a penchant for writing 🙂

Learn More

Infertility Is Not The End Of The World

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Inside Story: “Why Did You Leave Your Job?” #MomShaming

single moms in India

5 Gutsy Women Share Their Stories Of Being A Single Mother In India

bad mother

What’s A Bad Mother? We Indian Women Are No Longer Scared Of Such Tags!

Why A Mother With A Life Of Her Own Makes A Better Mother

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a fabulous content creator?

Trending

When One Sister Showed How Powerful Sisterhood Can Be!
Deepika social experiment
2nd Social Experiment By Chhapaak Team Proves That ‘If Acid Wasn’t Sold, It Wouldn’t Be Thrown’
Why Does Vairamuthu Who Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment Get To Pontificate On It?
Devi poster
The First Look Of ‘Devi’ Looks Promising, And We Can’t Wait To See It On Screen

Best Loved Stories

letting children enjoy

Letting Children Enjoy (And Learn) The Art Of Free Will

‘Rising’ with Karate – Interview with Amrita Mohan

I Want To Live: The Story Of Madhubala

Buying Humiliation At The Arranged Marriage Market

Mehrangarh Fort

6 Facts You Don’t Know About Mehrangarh Fort In Jodhpur