Give me your hand and help me stand up because we are all in this together, always have been! Can't you see?
They told me to lower my voice,
Don’t speak unless you’re spoken to,
Don’t sit with your legs like that,
Don’t wear those clothes, are you mad?
They told him to stop crying like a girl,
Stand tall, be a man.
Don’t show your emotions,
If you feel anything, push it down.
They asked them how dare they love someone they’re not supposed to?
How dare you tell me that you’re not like everyone else?
Stop being delusional, it’s just a phase.
I feel like I don’t even know you anymore.
Since when did being honest feel like a mistake?
Since when did being open feel like a crime?
Since when did being vulnerable feel like an offence?
Since when did having opinions feel like a sin?
I have a voice, and I am screaming.
My head is not underwater, but you can’t hear me.
Stop telling me that I don’t matter because I do.
Stop telling me to change just because I’m different from you.
You’re threatened by me, I can feel it in my bones.
But how will you survive if you don’t let me grow?
Don’t you understand that I am your salvation?
That because we aren’t the same means we can be equal?
Why can’t you see that we need each other?
That we cannot live without one another.
So, give me your hand and help me stand up,
We are all in this together.
So, let’s raise our voices and fight for what’s right,
Equality for all, nothing less, no compromise.
A future where we can express our opinions and feelings,
A world where being human is the only thing that matters.
Image Credits: Anna Shvets | Pexels
Can we pause to reconsider that men's incorrigible, short-sighted, and stupid attempts to glorify or belittle a woman based on her bodily attributes do not deserve so much traction and mileage?
We all know what has been the hottest news of this week.
American comedian, Chris Rock made a bald joke about American actor, Will Smith’s wife and got punched in the face.
This happened at the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony, known as the Oscars to most people.
Reality show Lock Upp is intended to simulate staying in an Indian prison. The tagline of 'Atyachari Khel' seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
I watched Lock Upp, with a double ‘p’, so that you don’t have to. Here’s why I think Kangana Ranaut can never be a feminist icon again, and why her show is abysmal to watch – all thanks to her.
Alright, I watched three weeks of that horrible show, Lock Upp, and to be frank, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was more bearable.
The show is centred around a bunch of contestants in a set designed to appear like a prison. The show is intended to simulate an Indian prison. The tagline of ‘Atyachari Khel‘ seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
Mahima Bhatolia began The Social Paathshala to educate senior citizens in digital literacy, something so essential now during the pandemic.
Mahima Bhatolia began The Social Paathshala to educate senior citizens in digital literacy, something so essential now during the pandemic.
The pandemic has forced almost all of us online for even our essentials, and also stay in touch socially with friends and family mostly online. Senior citizens, or even homemakers who might not be very tech-literate have suffered a lot by this unexpected turn of events. Enter someone like Mahima Bhatolia, who began The Social Paathshala for educating them in this indispensable skill.
New technological advancements grapple the world everyday. Some are able to catch up with these new advancements but many, particularly the senior citizens face the wrath of the generation gap, and get left behind when it comes to using gadgets and tech devices.
A young woman speaks of her experience of becoming a hijabi, and talks about the misconceptions people have, the questions they ask. We're just like the rest of you, she says!
A young woman speaks of her experience of becoming a hijabi, and talks about the misconceptions people have, the questions they ask. We’re just like the rest of you, she says!
Being a hijaabi isn’t easy. The first stage, where you decide to wear a hijab, and practice wearing a hijab when you were a non-hijabi earlier, is a bit awkward. A bit? Nah. A little more, to be honest.
Those gazes and weird questions are hard to ignore. “Oh. So you’ve started wearing a hijab now? Why suddenly?” Like, hello, at least I took a step. If you can’t encourage me, stop discouraging me like that, please.