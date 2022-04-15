Should Gynaecologists Judge Women For Their Choices?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
We need to create a safe space of women who choose to go to gynaecologists because these stories refrain most of us from consulting one.
I have always admired female friendships. That is a messed up thought, considering the pace at which we move toward a gender-neutral society.
Kerala made headlines once again by introducing gender-neutral uniforms. As a Malayali, I must say I’m proud. But coming back to my hypocrite thoughts, female friendships are different- maybe because I wanted it to be different (so it appears different to me).
“We work at a police force full of dudes- we gotta have each other back. Okay!”
I had goosebumps when Rosa Diaz said this to Amy Santiago ( yes, I love Brooklyn Nine-Nine). That could be the reason why I love seeing women standing up for each other.
Then something happened.
One of my friends had abnormal bleeding- which we later found out was a side effect of an emergency birth control pill.
I took her to the hospital just like a normal person, not foreseeing the plight and sexual freedom women have. She (my friend) was already in fear, and it was I who forced her to see a gynaecologist.
I was confident because Gyn as a doctor, has a better understanding of the female reproductive system and as a woman would be able to empathise with her.
It was a reality check for me. I still don’t understand what she (Gyn) was doing when they were given a class on ethics. Anyway, she succeeded in slut-shaming and traumatising my friend with all those ‘virginity saved for husband’ speeches.
This incident helped me a lot in understanding the very concept of women supporting women. Everything that felt easier before seems to be very difficult now.
The entire concept of the ‘good girl’ that we’ve been fed since childhood is traumatising. We are taught to look at each other with hatred- inciting internalised misogyny.
The ‘you are not like other girls’ is still a romantic phrase in Bollywood movies. The funny part is we have a lot more to deal with before talking about sexual freedom.
The problem wasn’t the bleeding or the probability of her being pregnant. The problem lies in the hatred, and the solution is quite easy- all you have to do is open your eyes.
Because, at the end of the day, every woman deserves to be looked at without hatred and judgement.
Image credits: Mart Production on Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Have you seen TV serials like Naagin (season 1-6), Sasuraal Simar Ka etc, where the stories have such twists that we always have to take step back and think, “Does that happen in real life?” “How do these people write such stories, what inspires them?”
Well I have always asked this question to myself whenever I saw those ads on TV (can’t really watch the whole episodes, too depressing).
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
While internationally, many books celebrate women friendships in fiction, there seems to be a dearth of these in Indian books. Why?
While internationally, many books celebrate women friendships in fiction, there seems to be a dearth of these in Indian books. Why?
Our friends form a very important part of our lives. Starting from school to college to work places to bonds formed due to shared interests, female friendships blossom like wildflowers in the many nooks and crannies of an Indian woman’s life. Yet, when we look at Indian writing, why do we find so few books celebrating this pure bond of friendship between women?
Female friendship is not a common theme in our movies as well. Though you will find movies celebrating bromances, female friendships are coming up only in recent times with movies like Queen, Cocktail, Aisha, and Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani.
If we all cheered each other on, backed each other up, got behind each other’s choices, I dare say women will be a force to be reckoned with.
If we all cheered each other on, backed each other up, got behind each other’s choices, I dare say women will be a force to be reckoned with.
‘She just doesn’t understand that I can’t bring a colicky, teething baby to a restaurant. After all, she doesn’t have children of her own.’
‘How can she expect me to meet her for lunch on a Monday afternoon just because her nanny leaves at 5? Do I report to my boss or her nanny? I wish she’d get a clue.’