Short Stories & Poetry
March 24, 2022

How Does It Feel?

How does it feel to just be yourself in a world that constantly wants you to be someone you are not? Do you even feel anything anymore?

Amritha Sudhakaran

How does it feel?

Having so many things to say,

But biting your tongue,

May it never spill out,

They might slip and fall on it.

How does it feel?

Seeing the world,

But squeezing your eyes shut,

May it never emit a light,

They might lose their sight.

How does it feel?

Living in vibrations,

But knitting your palms,

May it never wield,

They might lose grip on their shields.

How does it feel?

Feeling no hunger,

But filling yourself up with your saliva,

May it never make a noise,

They might realize what they are feeding on. 

How does it feel?

Walking on the beating of your heart,

But living like dead,

May it never make someone dance,

They might know it’s still alive.

How does it feel?

Knowing this won’t last,

But believing it would,

May it be closed in a box and forgotten,

They might know the key was never made. 

Do you even feel anything anymore?

Image Credit: Zac Durant / Unsplash 

