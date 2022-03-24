Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
How does it feel to just be yourself in a world that constantly wants you to be someone you are not? Do you even feel anything anymore?
How does it feel?
Having so many things to say,
But biting your tongue,
May it never spill out,
They might slip and fall on it.
How does it feel?
Seeing the world,
But squeezing your eyes shut,
May it never emit a light,
They might lose their sight.
Living in vibrations,
But knitting your palms,
May it never wield,
They might lose grip on their shields.
Feeling no hunger,
But filling yourself up with your saliva,
May it never make a noise,
They might realize what they are feeding on.
Walking on the beating of your heart,
But living like dead,
May it never make someone dance,
They might know it’s still alive.
Knowing this won’t last,
But believing it would,
May it be closed in a box and forgotten,
They might know the key was never made.
Do you even feel anything anymore?
Image Credit: Zac Durant / Unsplash
