When she looked within herself for strength, she couldn’t find courage, “I cannot” she said at length, Her journey to self-discovery...
His absence, the crux that made her fall,
Her broken heart, yet her lifeless soul stood tall.
When she looked within herself for strength,
She couldn’t find courage, “I cannot” she said at length.
With lowered eyes she bid adieu,
The dreams she had built could not come true.
Her stare pierced into the sky with a sigh,
As a kite drank the wind and danced into the sky.
Then suddenly a thought struck her like thunder,
The Power of air, even though not visible was within her.
Why can’t I begin my flight with all my might?
She said, even if I fall will not lose my sight.
The choice she made unleashed the power within,
Her journey to self-discovery was determined to begin.
Image Source: LiudmylaSupynska from Getty Images, Canva Pro
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
At the party, everyone was getting high. Then she noticed Aanya, her husband’s colleague. She wondered...was he having an affair?
It was a cold January evening, the day of her brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party. Despite the perfection the hours displayed, there was a subtle stillness in the disposition of the night. Her husband was engaged in dressing for an hour now, displaying a consistent smirk on his face, the blush of a teenager. The peculiar detailing of the way he dressed made her strangely uncomfortable as if a warning of an impending tragedy.
Performing her routine in front of the mirror, she adorned herself with embellishments meant for her body, while the heart remained motionless, a numb void. Something was dead inside. After all, it’s been 5 years since she has received even a fraction of his ardent gaze. He has forgotten to admire her, caress her, love her, or maybe he never loved her. She has been treated as an object for most of her life, something to be used and “thrown away.” Maybe these 5 years are a reminder of her limited position in the society, as a woman, as a wife.
Carrying an unnoticed hollowness on her face, a thump in her heart and a luxurious gown, she went to grace the occasion. They reached at seven and were warmly greeted. The gorgeous decor of red and white, the alluring music and the warm ambience, rejuvenated her desire to love and be loved. But pity her fate!
The last line provoked Kavya. Her eyes flashed fire: Yes ma. I am not just going to learn from those 'homeless' people with their priceless craft, I am going to be living with them.
Water flowed down and disappeared into the numerous cracks in the caked mud. The only evidence of its presence was the dark color where it had flowed. Kavya inhaled deeply the scent of mud as it received the water and watched it soak up and become pliable. She marveled at the water for she knew it gave life to the mud. A deep sigh escaped her as she stood up, raised her sari around her calves and tucked it in, stepping into the now sticky mud. Stamping on it steadily, allowing the clay to envelope her feet and soil her skin, Kavya felt at home as though embraced by all of earth.
Kavya’s relationship with clay began in college many years ago. Architecture, which she had fought to study, opened up a whole new world for her. It happened towards the end of her second year. Right in the middle of a sunlit courtyard, with students scattered all round watching intently. A pile of clay sitting on a wheel and the deft fingers of a traditional potter coaxing it gently but firmly. She was fascinated when the pot finally appeared! it was the beginning of a lifelong love affair. She still remembered the first time she tried to mould the moist mud. Clumsy. It only made her more determined to learn. To practice. She felt as though something incredibly meaningful was waiting to emerge from within her though the mound of shapeless material.
Blackie told herself, “I am a part of this beauty. Within me lies this beauty. Outside of me lies this beauty. Then, every day, every moment, why do I fret so much?”
Long, long ago in the wilderness of the Tibetan mountains by the Manasarovar lake, lived a duck which was black in colour. Now, this duck was a lonely little bird; when she saw her reflection in the lake, not only did she see a bird with black, coarse feathers, but she also saw the swans.
The swans had the creamiest, whitest feathers any bird could dream of. And when they glided on water, the thrush on the nearest branch would stop singing and give the longest sigh ever. And when they spread their wings and sliced through the sky, the breeze felt a tad cooler. The swans were of course ignorant about the effect they had, busy as they were in catching fish and feeding/educating their children.