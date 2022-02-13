5 Signs You Are In The Wrong Relationship

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Love and dating can bring immense happiness in your life. At the same time it can also be a cause of suffering, depression, and sorrow.
Life without love, dating, and relationships seems meaningless and monotonous. Relationships form a core of an individual’s life. A good, strong relationship can take one to new heights whereas a toxic relationship can spell doom.
When we are in a romantic relationship there are times when we get blinded by the idea of love and romance. We fail to see the red flags and keep hurting ourselves in the process.
So what are those 5 signs which one should look for if one finds oneself in a messy relationship?
Respect and dignity are very crucial in any relationship. Never let anyone play with your dignity.
Each one of us is a unique being in this world. We all deserve respect irrespective of our careers (or lack of one) and social standing in society. Your partner should respect you for being a human being. Any bond without mutual respect is not worth spending time and energy upon.
Believe me you are perfect, the best version of yourself. You may have faults here and there. Who doesn’t have? But you needn’t change yourself to become likeable.
If you are with the right person he/she will fall in love with you and embrace you with all your weaknesses and shortcomings. If there is someone who time and again tells you to be someone else, please call it quits.
There are people in this world who want to know each and every detail about your life, but never share their thoughts and feelings. Beware of such snakes.
You might be a very emotional person and such people might manipulate you to make their vested ends meet in the name of love.
Sex is a very personal choice. No one in this world has any right over your body except you. You are the owner of your body, your soul resides there.
Being in any kind of relationship doesn’t mean allowing someone to do anything with you when you don’t want to. Love doesn’t mean being forced in bed. Immediately leave a person who wants to be with you for your body and nothing else.
Love and relationships have sum and substance when two people madly in love can live and grow together, supporting each other.
We all are social animals. No matter how strong we are, there are moments when we falter, when we need a loving embrace, a passionate kiss, a boost to carry on in life. Any person who doesn’t support you in your bad times is not one worth loving.
Kirty Datar, Co-Founder & Chairperson at Canebot, has a thrilling first-hand account of our journey at Shark Tank India. Read on!
Yes, you guessed it right, Milind Datar and I, the Founders of Canebot were one of the 198 finalists out of 62000 Applicants at a 0.3% success rate. A matter of great pride indeed, a reaffirmation that we are taking our venture on the right track.
There have been lot of speculations about Shark Tank India, whether it is scripted, manipulated and if it it worth participating in. Here’s are our take.
From the show, it’s pretty evident that the investment ticket size of the Sharks was nowhere close to the original Shark Tank USA Show. But hang on…you get to know that only after you reach their Mumbai Studio for the final shoot round.
You’ve got to believe me when I say that even during the initial, heady days of our marriage, he was neither effusive nor demonstrative.
Yes you’ve read it correctly. My husband and I are poles apart. To put it in another way, as different as chalk and cheese. Quite naturally our conjugal life has been a roller coaster ride a journey painted in motley hues.
But before I continue – a disclaimer: I envisage this post to be humorous one without malice towards anyone.
To begin with, our individual natures are divergent. I am outgoing, a tad extroverted and talkative, while he is an introvert opening up only in select company. He is level-headed and pragmatic, while I am ‘hyper’ emotional, often lapsing into histrionics.
The dignity of a woman is not a function of her relationships, virginity, or 'lack of morals'! After all, do we consider these things for men?
My diverse interests in art, culture, and social cause lead me to meet many interesting people from different walks of life. Authors, performers, artists, filmmakers, musicians, singers, reformists, activists. The list is endless. But considering that there is still a probable gender imbalance or the fact that I have more male friends than females, I end up interacting relatively more with males.
I hold healthy discussions about interests and initiatives with my talking circle and most often, these progress into shared endeavours. In one such case, I was asked by an upcoming but promising filmmaker to help him in the research of his short film about prostitutes. I was ebullient and narrated the event to a close male friend, when he cautioned me.
Love is not just gifts, roses and love making. Neither is it about keeping your partner under control. It is about trust, understanding and being there.
We talk about sex education and its importance. In high school, we all had a glimpse of how the reproductive system works, about the rush of hormones and all that.
Eventually, after we get married, we strive hard to be the best sex partner to our partner. Sometimes we even try different things to benefit each other with pleasure, probably thinking this fulfils a relationship.