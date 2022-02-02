What Every Dark-Complexioned Girl Must Know

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Have you noticed how often the terms “wheatish complexioned” and “dusky” are used to soften this deep-rooted prejudice, esp in India?
“She’s pretty for a dark-skinned girl.” “She has good features… if only she had been fair.”
Haven’t we heard these comments often, even today? How does this impact the self-confidence of our daughters? And, what can we, as parents, do about this?
Much has been written about the roots of colourism – the prejudiced attitude or discrimination based on the tone or shade of one’s skin complexion – in India. Have you noticed how often the terms “wheatish complexioned” and “dusky” are used to soften this deep-rooted prejudice? But I am not going there. The focus of this article is to build the self-esteem of our daughters – whatever the colour of their skin.
Akin to fat-shaming, children can experience prejudice against their skin colour from peers, family members, and even their parents. Girls are more likely to be the victims. They could be subjected to bullying – cruel comments and jokes – at school or in their peer circle. Some children tend to associate dark skin with being dirty. They may call a dark-skinned girl: “gandi ladki” (dirty girl) and not be friends with her.
Bullying and bias can make a dark-complexioned girl feel under-confident. She may avoid dressing up and attending social functions and shy away from being photographed.
Dark-complexioned girls face a huge challenge in building their self-esteem in the face of societal attitudes. It is up to parents to help their daughters fight this prejudice and boost their self-worth from a young age. Here are some ways to do this:
Teach her that beauty is not skin deep: Emphasise the importance of a person’s inner beauty that lies in her qualities and character. Tell her stories that reinforce this belief.
Watch what you say: Whether you are making a comment about yourself while looking at the mirror or commenting on the appearance of someone else, be careful you never reinforce harmful stereotypes inadvertently.
Tell her there is beauty in diversity: From a young age tell her that physical beauty comes in a range of colours, sizes, and shapes. Tell her how fair people in other countries crave for a tan. And, those dark-skinned models are increasingly becoming popular on the ramp and as brand ambassadors of beauty products.
Tell your daughter about 18-year-old Aranya Johar whose poem ‘Brown Girl’s Guide to Beauty on YouTube went viral with 1.5 million viewers the world over on the first day! Impactful lines from the poem go: “Forget snow-white/say hello to chocolate brown/I’ll write my own fairy-tale”.
Talk science: Show her a map (https://www.earthlymission.com/world-skin-color-map-reveals-truth-about-races/) that shows complexion getting darker as one gets close to the equator as a result of sun exposure and skin darkening. Tell her how the pigment melanin is responsible for skin colour and how dark-skinned people are less likely to suffer from sunburn, wrinkles, and skin cancer.
Expose her to the right books: Do not expose children to storybooks where the demons or villains are dark-skinned and the divine entities and heroes/heroines are all fair.
Encourage her to read books like Brown like dosas, samosas & sticky chikki. This Indian book written by Rebecca Manari tells children that it is thoughts and actions that define one and not skin colour. It teaches children to love their bodies as they are. Another children’s book about body image and self-esteem is Lisa Dias Noronha’s Gatila. In this book Gatila, a cow is not happy with her looks and experiments with using a range of colours on her body. Finally, she finds that the right colour is her original colour.
Buy appropriate toys: Similarly, do not buy toys – especially dolls – that reinforce the bias against dark-skinned girls/women. If your daughter is interested in dolls, get her dolls of diverse skin tones and ethnicities.
Help your daughter develop her personality: Instead of focusing on your daughter’s looks, especially the colour of her skin, help her do well academically and shine in other fields to enrich her personality. Encourage her to take up music, dance, theatre, art, or sports. These activities will uncover her hidden talents and also help her develop social skills.
Teach her to identify stereotypes in the media: Depictions of beauty in advertisements, TV shows, and movies are usually focused on thin and fair-skinned women. You can help your pre-teen or teen daughter identify the negative stereotypes perpetuated by the media including that fairer skin is desirable. Of course, strongly discourage the use of fairness creams.
Expose her to strong and diverse role models: Talk to your pre-teen or teen daughter about women achievers across fields and ethnic groups. Also, introduce her to friends and family members who can serve as strong role models.
Discuss the societal bias with her: Since it is a reality she needs to face, once she is old enough to understand, discuss the societal bias with her. Explain to her the historical and cultural roots of the bias. At the same time, your daughter needs to know that what needs to change is not her skin colour but people’s attitudes. Teach her how to respond to people who make comments on her skin colour.
And, give her your unconditional love. Tell your daughter you love her deeply and would like her to love herself too. Urge her to seek out friends who don’t just accept her, but value her. This will go a long way in her accepting and loving herself as she is.
Image Source: Abhishek Vyas from Getty Images, Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am currently a freelance journalist. I have worked with the print media for several years - newspapers and magazines. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Can we be fair to 'un-fair' people? Can we help beat the idiotic craze for fair skin in India? Can we shape our children into fair adults? Yes, we can!
Can we be fair to ‘un-fair’ people? Can we help beat the idiotic craze for fair skin in India? Can we shape our children into fair adults? Yes, we can! This article has some fantastic insights.
After a long and painful labour of about eight hours, she delivered the eight pound baby girl by Caesarean section, for which I gave anaesthesia. The baby was whisked off to the N.I.C.U. As I walk out of the operating room, the waiting relatives which include the two grandmothers, have just one question, “Baby ka rang kaisa hai?” (What is the complexion of the baby?)
I am stunned and flabbergasted for, naturally, amidst all the flurry of the surgery, who had noticed? Certainly not I ! I do notice that they are both not very fair complexioned, which meant that genetics would dictate that the baby would be “un-fair”. RolIing my eyes heavenward, I say a silent prayer that the baby will be brought up without a constant lament about her colour or made to slather her face and body with some fairness cream or whitening agents, which promise much to “un-fair” women.
The colour of our skin is a debate that everyone has an opinion on and Ronita Mitra decodes the double standards at work in our society.
The colour of our skin is a debate that everyone has an opinion on and Ronita Maitra decodes the deep-seated prejudices at work in our society.
“Beauty is skin deep” is a phrase that’s thrown around a zillion times, but there is an air of ambiguity about these words. Does it hold good for us in the real world? Often, reality tells a different tale and comes with its own double standards.
Black, for instance, may be a gorgeous shade on that brand new car you always wanted to buy or that beautiful silk robe that you covet but if you dig a little deeper into the psychology of this color, a grim reality sets in. We still harbour resentment towards black. Your guilt-ridden heart always feels heavy when signing petitions against racial discrimination, uttering idealistic speeches about the apartheid movement in South Africa or talking about indiscriminate prejudices against thousands of racially mistreated, maltreated people all over the world. A contemplation of your own self would evoke the darkest shade of all.