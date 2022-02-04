Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Books
February 4, 2022

A Slice Of Life By Smita Das Jain: A Review

A Slice Of Life explores a whole range of relationships – romantic, family, friendship, work, and even the sort that can’t fit any category.

Niti Garg

A Slice Of Life explores a whole range of relationships – romantic, family, friendship, work, and even the sort that can’t fit any category. An enthralling read!’

Shraddha Sahi, Author of Anamika Khanna Falls in Love & The Case of the Counterfeit Currency

Every human wears a mask. Behind the cheerful facade lies faith, hope, trust, love, despair, confidence, insecurity, et al. Everyone has a story.

A DINK couple finding Work From Home a challenge…

The Couple who wasn’t one…

A rigid person who deviates from a lifelong habit…

Two people who remain in touch for 35 years, without talking…

A daughter who has sacrificed her dreams for her mother…

A fictional potpourri of extraordinary narratives of ordinary people who have more to their everyday lives beneath the surface, these stories reflect myriad hues of human behaviour.

From the author of the suspense thriller ‘The Lost Identity’ comes an anthology that touches the human heart. She has painted the minute emotions one feels, experiences, and goes through in their everyday course of life.

Life, today has become extremely fast-paced, brutal in fact, if truth be told.In such a scenario, these little canvases of daily life incidences as portrayed by Smita come across like a breath of fresh air.

Every story written and conceptualised by her has been woven around a delicate human emotion. Be it, love, betrayal, pain, sacrifice, humour, she has managed to capture the essence of them all and put them across in an effortless manner, successfully capturing the reader’s attention.

All stories which are akin to incidental paintings depicting humanity at its extreme points, powerful as well as vulnerable are spellbinding. Smita has managed to put them across seamlessly in a manner that is not only engaging to read but stays with you for long even after you have finished reading a particular story.

Image Source: Alexandrgrant via Canva Pro/Amazon.in

About the Author

February 1, 2022

