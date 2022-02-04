A Slice Of Life By Smita Das Jain: A Review

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
A Slice Of Life explores a whole range of relationships – romantic, family, friendship, work, and even the sort that can’t fit any category.
A Slice Of Life explores a whole range of relationships – romantic, family, friendship, work, and even the sort that can’t fit any category. An enthralling read!’
Shraddha Sahi, Author of Anamika Khanna Falls in Love & The Case of the Counterfeit Currency
Every human wears a mask. Behind the cheerful facade lies faith, hope, trust, love, despair, confidence, insecurity, et al. Everyone has a story.
A DINK couple finding Work From Home a challenge…
The Couple who wasn’t one…
A rigid person who deviates from a lifelong habit…
Two people who remain in touch for 35 years, without talking…
A daughter who has sacrificed her dreams for her mother…
A fictional potpourri of extraordinary narratives of ordinary people who have more to their everyday lives beneath the surface, these stories reflect myriad hues of human behaviour.
From the author of the suspense thriller ‘The Lost Identity’ comes an anthology that touches the human heart. She has painted the minute emotions one feels, experiences, and goes through in their everyday course of life.
Life, today has become extremely fast-paced, brutal in fact, if truth be told.In such a scenario, these little canvases of daily life incidences as portrayed by Smita come across like a breath of fresh air.
Every story written and conceptualised by her has been woven around a delicate human emotion. Be it, love, betrayal, pain, sacrifice, humour, she has managed to capture the essence of them all and put them across in an effortless manner, successfully capturing the reader’s attention.
All stories which are akin to incidental paintings depicting humanity at its extreme points, powerful as well as vulnerable are spellbinding. Smita has managed to put them across seamlessly in a manner that is not only engaging to read but stays with you for long even after you have finished reading a particular story.
Image Source: Alexandrgrant via Canva Pro/Amazon.in
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
When age is just a number: meet Shukla Lal, an octogenarian, producing literary gems and spreading the joy of life at the ripe old age of 81!
When age is just a number: meet Shukla Lal, an octogenarian, producing literary gems and spreading the joy of life at the ripe old age of 81!
Born in the pre-independence era of India, Mrs Shukla Lal has traversed the echelons of time through the phase of the partition, the early socialist governance, the liberalization era, and the present era of computerization and modernisation. She has the unique experience of witnessing history in the making. Her stories are woven through the tapestry of social change, the values of unity in diversity, and an outlook of positivity and spirituality in life.
Born in the Golden city of Amritsar, she spent her childhood in the folds of a close-knit Punjabi family with her parents, siblings and doting grandparents. Her father worked in the insurance sector and his transferable job took the entire family to Lahore.
Running four parallel love stories, C/o Kancharapalem has all the elements to make a heart-warming love story. Here's why you should go watch this movie
Running four parallel love stories, C/o Kancharapalem has all the elements to make a heart-warming love story. Here’s a review on why you should go watch this movie!
With movies like Arjun Reddy/ Kabir Singh making you wonder where good filmmaking has gone, there are movies like C/o Kancharapalem that restore your faith in good filmmaking. This is a movie that can make you smile, break your heart and feel yourself fall in love.
The movie chronicles four parallel unconventional love stories of four main characters, set in a small town of Kancharapalem, situated somewhere near Vishakappatthinam.