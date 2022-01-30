Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Social Issues
January 30, 2022

The Game Of Sisters Cooking And Brothers Protecting!

There comes the question, why does my cousin brother get pampered when I’m taught how to take care of a house as a kid?

Reeva Dahiya

When I was 8 years old, I was taught how to make a roti. By the age of 12, I could cook a whole meal. When my cousin turned 16, he was sent to a hostel for coaching in a different state.

My aunt visited him every few weeks, which was peculiar to me. Once the year was over, he almost failed because he wasn’t comfortable in his hostel as the food didn’t match his taste. His mother went to live with him for the next 6 months. She then came back when she thought he has settled again.

His finals came around and he almost failed again. He didn’t get admission to his college of choice. He came back to his house and is staying there now.

Recently turned 19, he has just learned how to make Maggi and tea. I’m a few years younger and every time I’m there, he expects me to cook for him.
Whenever we go out, he thinks he needs to protect me because I’m weaker, when the truth is I protect him more than he protects me.

There comes the question, why does my cousin brother get pampered when I’m taught how to take care of a house as a kid?

Image Source: Diego Zarulli, Canva Pro

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Comments

About the Author

1 Posts | 48 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Social Issues
January 26, 2022

I Was Shocked When My Cousin Told Me She Was Getting Married Without Any Knowledge Of Sex!

Why do parents avoid explaining the physical part of relationships to their children? The mindset is-'they will learn on their own like I learnt.'

Shilpee Prasad

Marriage. A word with conflicting sentiments. Love, exhilaration, fear, and adjustments were all deep sentiments that tingled in the pit of my stomach from time to time.  However, I believe that the final decision must be taken solely by the two persons after the completion of courtship period (or whatever you call it).

My cousin got married in this lockdown. She was not very excited about the shrinking guest list. Though she was ecstatic she had me. More than the sisterhood bonding, we apportion a cognation of mentor-student. Moreover, I feel so protective towards her as she is introvert, shy, and timid. All I endeavoured and wanted her was her voice and a stand for herself.

It all commenced with a midnight phone call where she was sounding unsure about life after marriage…

It was her mehndi the day I reached. She rushed to hug me with those moist eyes. Fighting back my tears and holding her in my arms, my mind toggled between past and present. “I am so happy you made it di,” she said. It was the moment of mixed feelings, a reminder of the time when I was naïve to the change marriage brought into my life. I inhaled my lungs full of air in disbelief that the baby girl is getting married in two days. She blushed as others giggled and teased her asking her about the guy.

Read Full Article
Newsmakers

Whatever The Truth Of The Pt. Birju Maharaj Case, Those Speaking Up Point To Skew In The Guru Shishya Parampara

From the time one dancer went public about Pt Birju Maharaj through a series of stories on Instagram, the classic cycle of victim blaming started asserting itself- deny, disbelieve, discredit, disgrace.

Natasha Ramarathnam
Birju Maharaj

From the time one dancer went public about Pt Birju Maharaj through a series of stories on Instagram, the classic cycle of victim blaming started asserting itself- deny, disbelieve, discredit, disgrace.

Trigger warning: This has sexual abuse, victim blaming, and gaslighting, and may be triggering to survivors.

In light of the recent allegations of sexual misconduct by the legendary kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj, a number of people are asking “why now?” Why is the person choosing to make the allegations public after his death when he is no longer around to defend himself? What is to be gained by sullying his reputation when he is no longer in the world? If these allegations were true, why didn’t we hear of it before?

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues