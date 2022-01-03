Online Classes Have Made Children More Angry And Irritable!

Online class stress is real, we need to understand the root cause of how online classes have the children as angry and irritable.
First, for years we bombard them by saying ‘the internet is a dark place, nothing good comes out of it, your phone is corrupting your mind,’ and then we encourage them to seek this medium for learning. What a paradox!
Most children, to escape loneliness, sadness, worries, and helplessness, start to spend an increased amount of time surfing through the internet and social media. Amid such circumstances, the parents’ attempt to control their screen time is viewed as infringing their personal space which makes them angry and frustrated.
When we have an internal struggle or an inability to cope with the situations we face, we are more likely to lash out, be aggressive, and are going to react instead of respond. That is exactly what children experience.
It is important to understand that when we are not comfortable with change, we resist (both adults and children). We have not spent enough time preparing for the transition to online schooling, especially for the ones who could not afford it and are missing out on their basic right to education.
In online classes, the children find it difficult to wake up on time, be organized for school, and complete classwork. They do not have the excitement of sitting with friends, some even find it difficult to relate to the teachers through a screen. As they are kept busy and overburdened, their motivation and attention towards academics further reduce. They then drift towards the fun side which is just one click away.
We pick up on them being angry, making rude comments, not complying with instructions, ganging up on parents and teachers, finding faults and making remarks towards teachers, not participating in an online school, and we see it as indiscipline or an act of revolt towards us.
It is important to see their behavior as something that is bothering them below the surface of their words/actions. As we failed to create a safe space for them to come and tell us ‘you know I do not like this very much, this is difficult for me’. Being there to hear them and saying okay can we try and make this work is a start.
Avoid smothering children with instructions and let them have an equal say in managing their time when they fight with your head on for autonomy and independence. Help them create a schedule to balance the internet and learning, give them sufficient breaks to avoid dependency on the internet, prioritize sleep, nutrition, and exercise.
‘Children learn more from our actions than our advice.’ We need to be aware this online schooling is affecting all of our mental health. These times are going to make them resilient if they can manage their own emotions, perceptions, and mental health.
Our school has kept its doors open for parents, children, teachers who have reached out to the counseling team from the beginning of lockdown. We have been conducting sessions for all grades in our school to help them at this time.
The need of the hour is to be a sounding board for them to feel accepted and understood for every worry. We have to be careful about our words and actions towards them which could leave an inflicting wound larger than the one caused by the pandemic.
Image Source: Still from the Movie Taare Zameen Par.
Student Counselor, Student Wellbeing Centre, Jasudben M. L. School. read more...
Rinku Sooryavanshi in Atrangi Re is a foul-mouthed, free spirited manic pixie trope of a woman, the Indian cis male idea of an emancipated modern woman. But she is a nothing.
After watching Atrangi Re, I read the professionally written reviews to see if any matched mine- no, they were largely complimentary except for the one in FirstPost where the reviewer seemed as horror struck as me.
Then I scanned through the individual reviews on Google, I read a review by a seemingly young woman who praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance to the skies. How brave, how outspoken, how fun and free, how emancipated was the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, she gushed. She hoped her own character were like Rinku’s…
I knew another Rinku, in real life. That Rinku was born not only in an other family, she was born in another time, 19th century, it seemed.
It’s time to begin a new chapter: Live your dreams, focus on what really matters, and let time heal the scars beneath!
Now, wait, beautiful girl. Look at yourself; you’re a gorgeous mess. Sure, the ending wasn’t the one you ever thought; however, we can blame the films, the fairy tales and the make-believes for giving us hopes and tangling us in a mesh of “happy ever after.”
Don’t bend your head princess, hold it higher.
Let the tears flow, however, don’t let your crown fall. Your fabled story hasn’t come to an end. It has just begun.
So much of intolerance and anger in the world nowadays, with trolling and threats. We might be different, diverse, but we should agree to disagree.
I am an opinionated Hindu married to a Jain who is as gentle as freshly set curd – I’m hardly ritualistic but believe in the ‘Hand of God’.
Son is an atheist, who likes to be known as a ‘Left-Leaning-Liberal’ and calls me a ‘Moderate-Right-Winger’
As parents, we need to inculcate the right values in our children, else they can grow up to be manipulative, using our weaknesses for their own benefit.
A colleague of mine introduced me to his son who had got admission a year ago into one of the prestigious old IITs.
This colleague had been happiest the day his son cleared this exam. We all knew that his son was extremely bright and made it to a high rank in his first attempt.