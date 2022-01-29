Not Using Makeup Gives Me No Right To Feel Morally Superior!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Natural isn't sexy on its own, neither is Makeup. How does it matter? What's sexy is individuality. Sexy is YOU.
What is artificial beauty, anyway? Isn’t the whole concept about being you. How does it matter then if your You is different from mine?
I was probably ten when the concept of natural beauty came into my life. My mother was getting ready for an event and my curious self happened to ask my father, why wasn’t he getting ready. It was an earnest question but from the perspective of early 2013, it was rather controversial to expect my father to put on makeup but I say what I think and that’s exactly what I did.
My father by now very well accustomed to my curiosity said something that had a huge impact on me. It was a simple thing. He introduced me to the concept of ‘natural beauty. But the impact was multifaceted. I never made any effort to learn makeup and styling but I also became careless about my health. The line between self-care and self-pampering is very thin. Self-pampering, too, in a way is self-care but that’s exactly where I faltered. I refused to care about my body because I wanted to be natural. What followed was insecurity and lack of self-esteem during the most precious years of my life.
Today, as I look back at 18 when I am at a much better place in life at least, where mindset and perspective are concerned, my thoughts don’t align with my previous self anymore. I no longer think that I am a superior human because I chose to dump makeup when most of my peers experiment with it. On the contrary, I admire how skillful they are at makeup and styling.
Today, I no longer feel the need to compare myself to others. I always knew you cannot put people into boxes because no two people are ever the same but today I practice it. I am not good at makeup but I like skincare. I feel equally comfortable in a kurti and shorts. My choices don’t make me a certain type because I have no type. I am me and that’s my type. If you rather go natural, your choice. If you rather put on makeup, your choice.
That’s what everything boils down to, eventually. How are you morally superior just because you don’t have highlighted hair? If you are dying to get a tattoo but won’t because you rather be natural then it’s you who is letting others’ opinions of yourself affect your choices. The person who got that tattoo they wanted is at the very least aware of their choices and has the guts to stick to them. Now that is admirable. To have the guts to listen to your heart and do whatever you want.
Natural isn’t sexy on its own, neither is Makeup. What’s sexy is individuality. Sexy is YOU.
Why do parents avoid explaining the physical part of relationships to their children? The mindset is-'they will learn on their own like I learnt.'
Marriage. A word with conflicting sentiments. Love, exhilaration, fear, and adjustments were all deep sentiments that tingled in the pit of my stomach from time to time. However, I believe that the final decision must be taken solely by the two persons after the completion of courtship period (or whatever you call it).
My cousin got married in this lockdown. She was not very excited about the shrinking guest list. Though she was ecstatic she had me. More than the sisterhood bonding, we apportion a cognation of mentor-student. Moreover, I feel so protective towards her as she is introvert, shy, and timid. All I endeavoured and wanted her was her voice and a stand for herself.
It was her mehndi the day I reached. She rushed to hug me with those moist eyes. Fighting back my tears and holding her in my arms, my mind toggled between past and present. “I am so happy you made it di,” she said. It was the moment of mixed feelings, a reminder of the time when I was naïve to the change marriage brought into my life. I inhaled my lungs full of air in disbelief that the baby girl is getting married in two days. She blushed as others giggled and teased her asking her about the guy.
From the time one dancer went public about Pt Birju Maharaj through a series of stories on Instagram, the classic cycle of victim blaming started asserting itself- deny, disbelieve, discredit, disgrace.
Trigger warning: This has sexual abuse, victim blaming, and gaslighting, and may be triggering to survivors.
In light of the recent allegations of sexual misconduct by the legendary kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj, a number of people are asking “why now?” Why is the person choosing to make the allegations public after his death when he is no longer around to defend himself? What is to be gained by sullying his reputation when he is no longer in the world? If these allegations were true, why didn’t we hear of it before?
With beauty blogging picking up as a potential career, we talk to blogger Nega Aggarwal on what the life of a beauty blogger is like, and how she perceives the glut of products available today.
Over the years, the perception of makeup has altered, and many women use makeup as per their choice, and not due to societal pressure. Regardless of which side you fall on, the beauty industry is as booming as ever.
Beauty blogging, the latest trend online, has been receiving millions of views on all social media platforms. Beauty bloggers are giving makeup tutorials, beauty product reviews and beauty tips to all their viewers. It has become a big industry, and through the rise of social media, cosmetic companies have found more routes to profitability.
Read the personal experience of a girl, who defined beauty in terms of wearing high heels. She discovered the real meaning through her father.
As a kid, heels fascinated me. I loved pumps, peep toe heels, platform heels, sling back heels, cone heels, wedge heels, ankle strap heels, this heel, that heel, any heel. I wanted to be like ‘that’ heroine in black cone heels. Wow! Fabulous she looked. I liked her appearance, which my intelligent-self deciphered was because of the high heels she wore.
Never mind the hours of makeup put in making that face presentable, the tons of foundation wasted in hiding the Gucci bags below her eyes, the effort put in getting her hair look so gorgeous. For my incredible mind, it was just about the heels. It was as if you wore the heels and you transformed from a plain-jane to a diva. I would squarely blame Cinderella for this illogical derivation.