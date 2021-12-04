If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
A strong, heartfelt poem about women forging ahead and making their own path!
She desired to set her feet in the world,
Add many feathers to her cap, as a flying bird,
‘Act like a lady’ she always heard,
That initially sounded to her weird.
She bore the wrath of her unheard voices,
‘cause deep down she made some wrong choices,
Which made her believe, she had many vices,
Thus, dragging the sorrows in all sizes!
Nevertheless, she worked like a horse,
Without feeling for her, a single remorse,
Thereby, making her body and soul worse,
But alas! She was her own nurse!
With time, she was taken for granted,
And the world forgot what she \”really\” wanted,
But those dreams to her, were still haunted,
And suddenly came to her, her confidence, undented.
All these times, she acted like a woman,
And forgot that she too was a human,
Now that she gained this acumen,
There is no going back, amen!
Now that she retrieved her power,
She has decided not to cower,
She vowed to bloom into a unique flower,
‘cause it’s now or never!
She will falter, she will rise,
Not heeding to what the society shall advise,
That’s how she would find her blessings in disguise,
And walk confidently on her path, to be wise!
Before expecting the daughter in law to love, respect and accept the new family, it is only fair that the family demonstrates all of these first.
If you are a married Indian woman, one of the first words you hear from your in laws is that you are now a daughter of the house. How true is that statement though? Are daughters in law really treated as daughters or is this only lip service?
A friend recently confided how hurt she felt when she wanted to visit her in-laws along with her husband but was told not to, because the in-laws wanted time alone with their son. Naturally, she was taken aback since she had always been fed this trope – that she was the daughter, not the daughter in law. Why then this sudden keeping at arm’s distance? Would a son in law ever be told not to accompany his wife on her visit to her parents because they wanted quality time with their daughter? That is unimaginable in a patriarchal society.
It is ok to want time alone with the married offspring but how does that meld into the Indian family system, where independent choices are less important than the whole family coming together?
Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is another horror movie challenging the patriarchal standards that persist in society!
Adding to the list of horror movies that use the genre to challenge patriarchal standards, Chhorii is a scathing look at the so-called moral standards using which women are judged and turned into ‘witches’.
When does a chhorii (girl) become a chudail (witch)? Like the brilliant Bulbul from last year, Chhorii asks this question poignantly, making us search deep within ourselves for the answer. Bulbul becomes a witch in order to protect the women and girls of her village when she dies after suffering patriarchal torture at the hands of her husband and brother-in-law. Why is the witch in Chhorii a witch?
An amazing Nushrratt Bharuccha stars as Sakshi, a pregnant woman who comes to a remote village with her husband to escape loan sharks. But all is not right there, and Sakshi can sense it. The real horror is the patriarchal nature of their hosts, rather than the supernatural beings. Will Sakshi be able to escape with her and her unborn child’s lives? Watch Chhorii (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) to find out.
Priya came from a modern family. But things changed drastically after her marriage since her MIL hated her with a vengeance. Adventure? Definitely not!
With the saree palla heartlessly settled on her head, she was perspiring horribly, not used to cooking in such a manner. She peeped outside the kitchen to check whether the adjoining living/dining room was empty. Finding the coast clear, she threw the saree from her head and tucked it fiercely near her waist.
The momentary relief, she enjoyed barely lasted a second, and was broken by a throat clearing sound from somewhere behind her. In response, her throat became dry and unwillingly. And against all her might, she untucked the saree from near her waist and placed it back on her head.
He blamed her for brainwashing their children against him. But, this was not her concern anymore. She was done with him and his threats. He did not scare her anymore.
It was a beautiful day! The weather was just perfect. The sun was up and lit the small town of Mussoorie with just the right intensity of light. Hema sat by the window sill, looking out into the world, while sipping on her piping hot cup of honey and lemon green tea.
She saw her future before her eyes – Warm, Cozy and Luminous like the sun rays.