A beautiful poem about the beauty and complexity of being a woman!
She is me,
She is you,
She is tough,
She is enough,
She is a girl,
She is a woman,
She is a goddess,
She is a human,
She is a sister,
She is a wife,
She is a mother,
She brings life,
She can love,
She can hate,
She carries emotions
you can’t articulate,
She is the future.
She is fate,
She isn’t a foe,
She is a mate.
“She isn’t poetry, She is a story herself”.
Image source: Still from Saawariya
I've spent almost three decades but I never felt my life the way I started feeling a couple of years back. Before that, as most people do in the world for a living, I read more...
The year 2021 was embellished with top-notch celebrity weddings. These weddings broke the internet not only for being grand & lavish but also for smashing societal stereotypes!
When it comes to celebrity weddings, people’s excitement knows no bounds. These weddings feel personal, and most of us want to be updated with every minute detail of the wedding.
This is perhaps the reason why these weddings go viral, and the internet is brimming with snaps from these grand celebrations. But the year 2021 was different in this sense. These 8 high-profile celebrity weddings didn’t make news just for their celeb value, but also for breaking conventional and prominent societal stereotypes.
On 9th December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. It was a private affair with limited guests invited to the destination and hence there were no certain updates from the wedding. Social media brimmed with anticipation as to what would Katrina be wearing for her D-day, who all are invited to the wedding, what song will Vicky Kaushal dance on, and what not! There were many rumours pertaining to ‘privacy’ in the wedding like no guests were permitted to click pictures or post anything on social media.
A surly woman tutted, “tsk… her first Karva Chauth, and see how it ended.” “Do you think the Chowdhurys are a cursed family? First Lata, and now Kusum…” whispered another.
A blanket of doom had shrouded the conservative village. Once again, fate had played a twisted joke and people had been reduced to helpless bystanders witnessing the cruel drama. The modest houses, which had worn a festive look the previous night, were now cloaked in grief. A few youngsters had been entrusted with the responsibility of removing the marigolds adorning the mud walls. A heap of flowers formed near the large banyan tree–flowers not yet wilted, but an inappropriate sight to sore eyes and broken hearts.
Clear dew drops were still glistening on the verdant greens, but people had started trickling out of their homes as word spread around. Not minding the chill in the air, men-folk huddled outside the Panchayat office. Their dhotis, though white and spotless, were symbolic of their sorrow and shock. While the elders settled on stringed jute cots, the middle-aged men and youngsters took refuge under the trees. Stinging hushed whispers floated all around. They were nothing but empty words, yet powerful enough to drown the residents of the village in deep despair.
Just a little distance down the unpaved road, a few women sat on their haunches, their faces resting in the well of their palms. “Poor Kusum,” said one, looking at the henna on her hands.
‘What is it? What is it that compels you to take this decision?’ She knew she had to be honest with him. She took a deep breath. ‘I can’t give up meat.’ Her face was resolute, her tone decisive. ‘I just can’t.’
He stared at her, shocked. After everything they’d been through, how could she do this? How could she even consider it? She must be joking, she had to be joking.
‘Are you kidding me?’ he asked her then, certain that she’d burst into peals of laughter and say that indeed she was. But she just shook her head sadly and sighed.
I don't really care about what I wear or how I look. However, that doesn't make me better or worse than the girls who do.
“So much makeup! As if she likes wasting her time!” My classmate said when she showed me a picture of her ‘friend.’ The girl in the picture had the most radiant smile – a soft curve of pink. Her eyes were framed with dark lashes and had pale blue brushing her eyelids.
Why are you showing me a picture of someone I don’t know? I wondered, but then I understood. It wasn’t about the girl in the picture was. No, it was about how she looked. How she was ‘wasting her time.’