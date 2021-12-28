The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Short Stories & Poetry
December 28, 2021

She Is Me!

A beautiful poem about the beauty and complexity of being a woman!

Rakhi Gosain

She Is Me!

She is me,

She is you,

She is tough,

She is enough,

She is  a girl,

She is a woman,

She is a goddess,

She is a human,

She is a sister,

She is a wife,

She is a mother,

She brings life,

She can love,

She can hate,

She carries emotions

you can’t articulate,

She is the future.

She is fate,

She isn’t a foe,

She is a mate.

“She isn’t poetry, She is a story herself”.

Image source: Still from Saawariya

Comments

About the Author

Rakhi Gosain

I've spent almost three decades but I never felt my life the way I started feeling a couple of years back. Before that, as most people do in the world for a living, I read more...

1 Posts | 98 Views

