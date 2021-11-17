Feminism Is All About Equality Of Sexes And Does Not Advocate Superiority Of Any Kind!

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
Feminism seeks to deconstruct the gender roles that have been around for many years. It is an active movement of self-transformation which envisages a change in the larger society.
Feminism is not a new concept; it has never been. It has always been present as an instinct among women. But women have been taught to conceal and keep it hidden for the fear of being deemed unacceptable within the society, as it challenges the widely dominant patriarchal society in the world as we know to exist.
It is not an easy conversation to have as it tends to make people uncomfortable, sometimes even irritable. It is important to understand that feminism is about social, economic, and political equality of the sexes. It is not just about rebelling against the status quo but about an active movement of self-transformation which envisages a change in the larger society.
Feminism strives for equality of the sexes, not superiority of women. It seeks to take the gender roles that have been around for many years, and deconstruct these to allow people to live free and empowered lives, without being tied down to traditional restrictions. We should not just empower the female gender and denounce the male gender, but rather focus on the two to be treated equally.
The worst thing we do to men is to make them feel that they have to be hard and leave them with very fragile egos. Due to this, girls are then raised to cater to the fragile egos of the males. Girls are taught to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. They have to always pretend to be weaker and less ambitious than men around them.
Though patriarchy takes different forms in different cultures, its belief is the same. The man is superior by nature, born to rule in all works of life, the woman, an inferior born, to be ruled and to serve the man. In fact, she is meant only to be seen and not to be heard. It underscores all forms of oppression where one set of human beings sees self as the norm and evaluates others as existing only for self. It looks at how the system leads the female characters into solitude, voicelessness and a loss of their identities.
Women and men are equal and should be treated as such. A big step for the equality between the genders is to have equal opportunities for both genders to develop, to have equal access to financial comfort and personal safety.
Image credits: Gayatri Malhotra, Unsplash
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
What does feminism mean? It addresses the gender discrepancies women face daily, but it is most misunderstood, even by women themselves!
What if I told you I was a librocubicularist?
Or maybe, I told you I was a sapiosexual?
Recently at the Indian Express Adda, Actor Swara Bhaskar was confronted by a man who identified himself as a BJP member about feminism.
The questioner tried mansplaining to her on how feminism supposedly forces so-called conservative women into doing what he considered modern things. He went on to cite examples of the USA and Russia where he said women have voted for conservative leaders.
Ignoring the fact that it is the feminist movement which helped these women achieve voting rights, he claimed that being a feminist and propagating feminism to such “conservative Indian women” is not right.