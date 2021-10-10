‘The Day I Came Into The World, There Was No Celebration Like When My Brother Was Born…’

On the International Day Of The Girl Child, this beautiful poem charts a girl's journey from being born to becoming an adult!
The hard-hitting poem called ‘A Woman’s Monologue’ has emotional lines such as- ‘I grew up to be my father’s daughter/Very casually, I was given his surname/Why was my father given entitlement for my mother’s labour?’
‘And after so called ‘kanyadaan’/I was going to be my husband’s wife/I would be the one changing names/I would be the one swapping homes.’ Read the full poem below…
It started the day I came
Everyone was happy
But there wasn’t a celebration like the one when my brother was born
I grew up to be my father’s daughter
Very casually, I was given his surname
Now, when I am 18, I wonder
I wonder the reason behind it
Why was my father given entitlement for my mother’s labour?
Why is father’s name on every document mandatory
Then, I had a sudden epiphany
My basic identity was dependent on the males in my life
I was my father’s daughter
And after so called ‘kanyadaan’
I was going to be my husband’s wife
I would be the one changing names
I would be the one swapping homes
And if I dare wish to live separately with my husband
I would be a home-breaker
I am given equal right in property
But I am expected to relinquish it
I am free to work after marriage
Provided the in-laws approve of it
As a woman, it is natural that I be the one to sacrifice
When husband wants sex, it is expected that I oblige
Is marriage a license to rape?
Perhaps that’s why marital rape isn’t criminalised
I am so used to getting less,
That occasional equality makes me cry
I am the one raped, yet I am the one restricted
I am abused, my privacy violated
‘Not all men’, they answer in collective
Its high time you change your perspective
I know it feels uncomfortable
To have less, when all this time you had more
But it’s not just about me,
You know, equality is mutual!
Image source: Still from Nil Battey Sannata
A Law student, content writer, sometimes poet, and an all time reader trying to find solace in literature. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
