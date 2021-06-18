When Ego Gets Into The Driving Seat Of Your Friendship..

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Ego has no place in a friendship. So what is one to do, when someone’s ego gets into the driving seat, leaving you at its mercy?
Have you ever noticed any friend of yours, who is angry with you for something, sometimes not talking to you for days? Then one fine day you walk up to him or her and say sorry. And wow! Suddenly all the anguish disappears! The seemingly grave, complex matter dissolves within a fraction of seconds.
This phenomenon, which is even weirder than paranormal activity, has only two explanations:
Aren’t you now curious to know the magic done by this word ‘sorry’? This magic is called ‘ego satisfaction’, and every single person who says this in a quest to save the friendship is THE MAGICIAN.
Wait!
I think I didn’t correctly introduce you to the magician. The magician is every person who says this in a quest to satisfy the other person’s ego.
Now don’t bring my attention to the fact that the person whom I was referring to as ‘an angry friend’ in the beginning, has now metamorphosed to become ‘the other person’. It’s because your friend does not deserve to be referred to as a friend.
Like a coin has two sides, this whole thing has one more aspect too. Many a time, people unnecessarily apologise to avoid a possible quarrel, even though they know it wasn’t their fault. And then, unknowingly, the other person makes a habit of it. Eventually, you accuse him of hurting you or disrespecting you, or any other favourite accusation of yours.
But how can the smoke blame the lungs if they get diseased? Had the smoke not entered the lungs, they would have been healthy!
After attending dozens of such magic shows, I have concluded that we should never crave for the people who knowingly use their relationships and friendships as a means to satisfy their ego.
It is absolutely absurd and impossible that someone who loves and cares for you will utilise your bond as an ego satisfaction tool. They are not your people, and it will bring you good fortune if you let go of such people from your life.
Maybe, in the end, you will be left with very few people… but those few will be true.
Image by Joey Velasquez from Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I’m a final year medical student from Rajasthan. Expressing my thoughts by blending words
These 8 Relationship Tips Help You Keep Aflame A Crazy Little Thing Called Love
A Big Thank You To The Men In My Life
PINK – Yes, We Need Take A Stand Against Abuse To Save Our Boys From Becoming Entitled Brats!
Ten Fantastic Perks Of Being A Mom
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!