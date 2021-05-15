“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
I’m chandelier earrings up for rent by the hour in dark alleys with betel stains, a child-woman waiting for her customer. I’m a thick bush of petals for your daily worship.
I wear a Peter Pan hat and a red gown
that slowly unfurls.
Tiny vermillion dots tail me,
bringing bell metal and incense in their wake.
You sew me up when
I’m still a kid, say it’s a garland pure for gods —
I writhe in shock, then numbing pain…
I quench your thirst
with blood, my tart blood.
I’m your shoeshine girl…
for centuries, clearing out the muck beneath your feet.
Pity your conscience doesn’t
shine enough.
I’m chandelier earrings up for rent
by the hour in dark alleys with betel stains,
a child-woman waiting
for her customer.
I’m a thick bush of petals
for your daily worship.
I’m also a warship, slashed and burned
and cigarette-butted into submission —
I’m a chameleon, really.
But most of all, I am raw flesh,
a naked goddess,
throbbing with all the gore
I have drunk, slick with the
sweat of justice.
They call me a chilli
sometimes, when the heat
bothers them too much.
Image source: IanZa on pixabay
