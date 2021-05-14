“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
A mother’s work is never done. What does it feel to experience a moment of calm at the end of a long day, to carve out a smidgeon of time for me?
As the shadows of the night fallQuietness envelopes the earth.Done with household dutiesI tiptoe out of the roomTo claim the space, the timeI can call my own.Without interruptionOr whirlwind of duties, responsibilities beckoningNot the kitchen calling, orthe kids wailing,someone at the door, orthe phone ringing.The night settles in, so do ILost in a world of thoughts,my flight of imagination takes off,knitting dreams where I exist,with all that I want.Some, I work to realize,some will remain as dreams.But, still I cherish the night,the space of my own.
