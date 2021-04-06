How I Learnt To (Finally!) Embrace My Introversion & Be Proud Of It

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
After years of being an introvert, Susan Cain’s Quiet, a gem of a book helped me find myself.
I have always considered myself an introvert.
Growing up, I had few close friends. I hated being in the spotlight and speaking extemporaneously in front of a group of people caused me to freeze. My interests veered towards quieter activities like reading and solving puzzles.
As I grew up, went to college and started working, there were many instances when I felt that being an introvert held me back. I found it incredibly difficult to network, presentations gave me anxiety, and making new friends upon moving to a new city was not easy.
I found myself wishing that I was more extroverted, that I was comfortable speaking up during group discussions, or that I did not feel intimidated in a new setting amongst a group of people I was not familiar with.
I didn’t even think that being an introvert had any advantage to it. I mean, when does anyone say, “Oh you should be more quiet and introspective!” or “It’s okay to want solitary downtime!”?
I recently started freelancing and it was important to network to build business connections. But I didn’t know where to begin. So, I found myself looking for books that explained how can someone who doesn’t like talking about themselves go about it.
Photo by Kavita Jangid on Unsplash
That’s when I found Susan Cain’s gem of a book called Quiet – The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking. This book completely changed my perspective on introversion. I felt like here was finally someone who got what I was going through!
The first thing the book did was that it clarified an introvert as someone who prefers quieter, more minimally stimulating environments while an extrovert craves and feels their best with a high degree of stimulation. People aren’t completely one or the other, they tend to fall somewhere on the spectrum.
Introverts aren’t boring or antisocial. They just like doing things differently and prefer interacting with people in a more personal and relaxed setting.
So how can introverts use our natural tendencies to our advantage? Here are a few takeaways from the book:
It’s not easy to be heard as an introvert in a world that advocates shouting your opinion. But you can. With conviction, and with persistence.
For the first time, I’m not ashamed to call myself an introvert and proudly accept everything it stands for.
If you’re an introvert, I hope you realise that you can shine too!
Top image credits: Paras Upadhyay from Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I'm a freelance accounting consultant. When I'm not number crunching, I enjoy reading
It Took Me Years To Admit It But Today, I Am A Proud Outgoing Introvert!
These Introverted Women Trash The Idea That Only Extroverts Can Be Successful
No, I’m Not A Snob Or ‘Ghamandi’; I’m Just A ‘Socially Unacceptable’ Introverted Woman!
As An Introverted New Mom, The Lockdown And Social Distancing Has Derailed My Life More Than You Understand
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!