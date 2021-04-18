‘Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs’-A Collaborative Effort To Keep The Kashmiri Culture Alive

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
‘Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs’ is a selection of contemporary Kashmiri proverbs, compiled by author Meetu Koul and illustrator Shivani Koul.
In a globalised world, one’s mother tongue is important to keep one rooted in their culture. An example of this is the International Mother Language Day, celebrated on 21st February, which promotes awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity.
People’s mother tongue can make them feel at ease. Its use also helps keeping various cultures alive. We may say that our mother tongue helps us stay connected to our heritage. It gives you a distinct identity based on shared ancestry and history.
Sometimes it is difficult to make your point in less words. So, proverbs are used to convey the message with emotions. Sometimes a proverb has a full story behind its origin and while another carries a moral. Proverbs are a part and parcel of language. All this is well known to everyone and you may wonder why I am going into such detail. My reason is the recent launch of my book, “Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs”. This book is a selection of contemporary proverbs of the Kashmiri language, which I compiled with Shivani Koul, the book’s illustrator.
The book is deeply special. Various aspects of it add up to this unique nature-
Two women, distanced by around 600 km, made this book happen, that too during a global pandemic. It was our resolve that made our work see the light of the day.
Illustrated books are usually considered to be a category of children’s literature, but this book is for people of all ages to read, learn from and enjoy.
Author’s Note: Meetu Koul, author of Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs, is an Engineer by profession and is presently working as a Management Consultant.
Shivani Koul (Bhat), is the illustrator of the book and an engineer as well.
Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.
The Half Mother [Book Review]
7 Bonafide Tips For A Working Mother To Live Life On Her Own Terms
Ex Maj Gen SP Sinha, In A Horrifyingly Irresponsible Statement, Supports Revenge Rape In Kashmir!
Do You Love Your Mother Tongue?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!