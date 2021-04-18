On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Books > ‘Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs’-A Collaborative Effort To Keep The Kashmiri Culture Alive

‘Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs’-A Collaborative Effort To Keep The Kashmiri Culture Alive

Posted: April 18, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

‘Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs’ is a selection of contemporary Kashmiri proverbs, compiled by author Meetu Koul and illustrator Shivani Koul.

In a globalised world, one’s mother tongue is important to keep one rooted in their culture. An example of this is the International Mother Language Day, celebrated on 21st February, which promotes awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity.

People’s mother tongue can make them feel at ease. Its use also helps keeping various cultures alive. We may say that our mother tongue helps us stay connected to our heritage. It gives you a distinct identity based on shared ancestry and history.

Sometimes it is difficult to make your point in less words. So, proverbs are used to convey the message with emotions. Sometimes a proverb has a full story behind its origin and while another carries a moral. Proverbs are a part and parcel of language. All this is well known to everyone and you may wonder why I am going into such detail. My reason is the recent launch of my book, “Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs”. This book is a selection of contemporary proverbs of the Kashmiri language, which I compiled with Shivani Koul, the book’s illustrator.

The book is deeply special. Various aspects of it add up to this unique nature-

  • This is the first illustrated book in the market for Kashmiri proverbs. The concept of this book is  aimed at making people understand the richness of Kashmiri Proverbs.
  • The process of collecting, editing and illustrating the proverbs was a collaboration between two women. My ideas were executed beautifully by Shivani Koul.
  • Culture is always shared between the inhabitants of a place. And so, this book has both Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims characters.
  • Proverbs have lost their sheen with the increasing use of English, slangs and memes, but this book helps the Kashmiri language make a comeback.

Two women, distanced by around 600 km, made this book happen, that too during a global pandemic. It was our resolve that made our work see the light of the day.

Illustrated books are usually considered to be a category of children’s literature, but this book is for people of all ages to read, learn from and enjoy.

Author’s Note: Meetu Koul, author of Illustrated Kashmiri Proverbs, is an Engineer by profession and is presently working as a Management Consultant.

Shivani Koul (Bhat), is the illustrator of the book and an engineer as well.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

The Half Mother [Book Review]

7 Bonafide Tips For A Working Mother To Live Life On Her Own Terms

SP Sinha

Ex Maj Gen SP Sinha, In A Horrifyingly Irresponsible Statement, Supports Revenge Rape In Kashmir!

Do You Love Your Mother Tongue?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Does It Mean I Need A Man With Me Every Time To Get Good Service?
My Husband Sells Food I Pack For Office To Colleagues, And Buys Fast Food From The Money!
Her Right to Equality
Real Equality Possible Only With More Feminist Women At The Top In Decision Making
Ajeeb Dastaans: Somewhere In This Intricate Web Of Stories, You’re Sure To Spot Yourself

Winning PCOS battle is in our hands.

Best Loved Stories

Flexible working hours

How To Make Flexi-working Succeed

Khalil Gibran's feminism

Khalil Gibran’s Lines On Marriage Epitomize Modern Feminism, Even If Written Almost A Century Ago

Celebrating Myself

abuse

A Victim Of Years Of Child Sexual Abuse, I Just Want Closure

In-laws’ Or Parents’ Home: Where Can The Indian Woman Spend Her Vacations?