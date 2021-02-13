Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
What Being An Introvert Is Like

Posted: February 13, 2021
I grew distant to the point that now social interactions have become a burden to me. I feel tired and suffocated among people.

If you belong to an Indian middle class family,the term introvert maybe foreign to you. Although nowadays the term is becoming common among youngsters like us.

Coming from a family of 3 where there are constant disagreements and fights, I somehow learned this coping mechanism of shutting the world up by being in my illusionary world; sounds familiar right?

But here’s what I learned, if you are comfortable with yourself its totally fine but if this is some sort of coping mechanism of yours, you  need to get out of it, that doesn’t mean pounce on people you meet for interactions, just move out of your comfort zone.

I did and discovered  the satisfaction it gives me. Just meet new people and learn to love yourself,sometimes it’s our inner hatred and denial of ourselves that makes us distant from world.

For God’s sake don’t do that. It is fine to be introvert if its a personality trait but totally not if you have developed it as a defence mechanism.

Hopes this helps someone like me out there!

Image Source : Unsplash 

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

""