Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > FEATURED > Why I Switched To The Menstrual Cup & Why You Should Too!

Why I Switched To The Menstrual Cup & Why You Should Too!

Posted: January 6, 2021
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

While many online are debating about menstrual cups, if you are still not fully sure of what they’re all about, we’ve got the perfect introduction for you.

First things first, what exactly is a menstrual cup and how does it work? As the name suggests, it is a cup made of medical grade silicone and is used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and, with the help of a suction that it creates, it stays there, collecting menstrual fluid until you remove it.

If we dig deep into history, we find that they were invented in the 1860s but then, why are we discussing them now? What comes to my mind right away is the prejudice against bleeding women and the secrecy surrounding menstrual products. While scouring the internet, it became evident that the early versions weren’t very comfortable to use on a daily basis. But with the invention of silicone, a new path was paved for these cups.

Why does India’s large female population still largely use pads?

I think that there might be a fear of trying to insert something inside the body. Or it might just be the lack of information about menstrual cups. Moreover, are these cups available at our local medical stores? Who knows!

With a first hand experience of using the cup, I can assure you that I never want to go back to pads or tampons. Firstly, the cup is so convenient to use! There is no bad odour, no worry of leakage and most importantly, it is economical. Further, one can use a cup for upto 12 hours without any fear of infection. In fact, the same cup can be used for about 5 years because they are reusable. Just wash and tada! No need to hunt for a dustbin everywhere you go. All you need is a running tap and a sink.

One of the primary reasons to switch to menstrual cups is that they are eco-friendly. Pads, as we know, are a big threat to the already weakened environment as the plastic used in pads takes years to degrade.

What may take some time to learn is the insertion of the cup. One learns through several videos uploaded on the internet (and trial and error). It is important to remember that if inserted properly, one shouldn’t feel its presence while walking, running and during other daily activities. Stay calm and pay attention to how your body works.

Now, one may ask, who can use the menstrual cup?

Anyone who has periods and no history of vaginal infection can use the cup. It comes in different sizes according to one’s age, flow, and whether they have given birth or not. A lot of information is available on the internet and if one is still not sure, they can refer to a gynaecologist.

Using a cup is messy at times but it’s worth the effort-both for yourself and for the environment. And, as they say, “By changing nothing, nothing changes.”

We can try to experiment with different and better alternatives. At the very least, we will learn from the experience!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

menstrual cup

Why Use The Menstrual Cup? {And Everything You Need To Know About It}

using a menstrual cup

Using A Menstrual Cup: “What If There’s No Toilet?” And Other Questions You Always Wanted Answered

menstrual cup

6 Important Questions About Using Menstrual Cups Answered Here For You!

menstrual cup

Aiming For A Plastic-Free Period: My Tryst With The Menstrual Cup

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Are Women Still Forbidden From Eating & Called Names For Their Appetites By In-Laws?
Criminal Justice
The Series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Raises Questions Which Shouldn’t Be Ignored
It Is NOT A Compliment To Call A Woman A Superhero But An Excuse To Dump More Work On Them!
Getting Out Of Abusive & Toxic Relationships Taught Me What Empowerment Means To Me!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Puberty Rituals In India Celebrate The Fertility Of A Girl, And Discriminate Against Her As Just A Womb

10 Feminist Songs That Have Impacted Indian Women’s Lives

Nirbhaya case

She Was Left To Die On The Streets; Did They Think Of Mercy Then?

men who can't cook

It’s Time To Stop Being Indulgent Of Men Who Can’t (Won’t) Cook

older woman and younger man

5 Things That Older Women In A Relationship With Younger Men Want You To Know