Then And There, I Have Thoughts

‘No, I never want a daughter’
‘Oh are you one of those sexist type?’
‘Me? No! I am one of those feminist type.
Why give birth to a child if it’s to make her believe that she is
Just a puppet that should dance to your patriarchal musings?
To get her raped?
To silence he cries and make her deaf and dumb?
Like you made me blind?
I was born with dreams that could fly high
And happiness that filled my heart
I was born with a voice that was as loud as thunders
And smile like those lightnings
I was born invincible
Yet I became invisible
Like the wind that might caress her tired face;
On a day her boss yelled at her. Why you ask? Because
she is “just” a girl
Or on the day her father tells her to stay quiet and be a girl
Or the day she might be touched for the mere pleasure of that
middle aged man in the bus
Or the day she would know that she is “just a girl”
And she is made to “behave” like one.
What would I tell her when she storms into my room and
ask me, ” Why did you give birth to a cursed soul?”
She would brood over her unattainable freedom
And fall into the pit of melancholy
Why would I give birth to her to turn her into my own pitiful image?
Image via Unsplash
