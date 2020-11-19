During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > For Young Women > Then And There, I Have Thoughts

Then And There, I Have Thoughts

Posted: November 19, 2020

‘No, I never want a daughter’

‘Oh are you one of those sexist type?’

‘Me? No! I am one of those feminist type.

Why give birth to a child if it’s to make her believe that she is

Just a puppet that should dance to your patriarchal musings?

To get her raped?

To silence he cries  and make her deaf and dumb?

Like you made me blind?

I was born with dreams that could fly high

And happiness that filled my heart

I was born with a voice that was as loud as thunders

And smile like those lightnings

I was born invincible

Yet I became invisible

Like the wind that might caress her tired face;

On a day her boss yelled at her. Why you ask? Because

she is “just” a girl

Or on the day  her father tells her to stay quiet and be a girl

Or the day she might be touched for the mere pleasure of that

middle aged man in the bus

Or the day she would know that she is “just a girl”

And she is made to “behave” like one.

What would I tell her when she storms into my room and

ask me, ” Why did you give birth to a cursed soul?”

She would brood over her unattainable freedom

And fall into the pit of melancholy

Why would I give birth to her to turn her into my own pitiful image?

Image via Unsplash

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Third Girl

Who Made These Patriarchal Rules Against Women’s Choices, And Why Should I Follow Them?

Mumma, I did it in self defence

Mumma, I Did This In Self Defence! [#ShortStory]

My Chilean Host Mother Took Her Broken Heart, And Said to Life, Vamos (Let’s Go). 

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Virat Anushka
Virat’s Choice To Be With Anushka At Childbirth Is The Role Model Indians Desperately Need
And She Laughed Out Loud; She Now Had An Ally In Her Mother In Law!
Like Mine, An Arranged Marriage Without Ever Being In Love Can Be Hazardous
Why Did Ma Cry If Our Struggles Were Ending? Why Were There Marks On Her Body?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

What I learnt from my child

Six Things I Have Learnt From My 3 Year Old

Why We Need More Strong Female Characters Like Prerna Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

To Stop Coddling Your Boys, Here Are 4 Chauvinistic ‘Rules’ Moms Need To Stop Practicing Immediately!

Uri movie review

The Women Stand Strong In Uri: The Surgical Strike

The Women’s Web ‘Mommy Guilt’ Contest

""