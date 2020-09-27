During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
You Had The Power All Along, My Dear!

Posted: September 27, 2020

The feeling of no longer being safe in my own skin,
Afraid of being alone at home even when I’m sixteen.
To waking up hyperventilating in the middle of the night,
and suddenly rubbing my blurry eyesight.
I wish you’d be there to save me, my daddy
I wish I could’ve left a mark on his body,
Yet no amount of scratches could’ve come close to the unseen marks he has left on me.
Do all these perverted individuals come from the same bloodline?
I’m highly enraged and pissed,
Is it only the rapists?
Or is it the delay in legal proceedings that makes them feel they’ll not be convicted throughout their lifetime,
Even after committing such a monstrous and heinous crime!
Some cases are an impertinent shock to humanity, like that of raping a five year innocent girl.
I doubt, do they even treat their own mother and sister as a pearl?
Aren’t these people afraid of laws?
Because now, we’re gonna break their jaws!
We won’t just fill the petitions and light candles afterwards,
We’ll knock out these cowards.
We’re going to scream till they start choking with fear
and see them hanged, let me be very clear.
We won’t just cry,
Till our eyes dry.
Instead of killing ourselves, we’re going to trample the world
And make sure that they get hurled!
We won’t leave them merely,
But we’re gonna expose the evil and fight them fiercely.

Picture Credits: Pexels

""