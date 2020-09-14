During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Fitness & Wellness > Precautions to Fight off Coronavirus

Precautions to Fight off Coronavirus

Posted: September 14, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

With combined effort and the right precautions, we could fight off coronavirus. Here’s How!

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a respiratory virus that spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. A newly discovered pathogen, it has spread in little time infecting and killing millions.

Precautions to avoid infection

To counter the virus that has rendered our lives stagnant, we must follow a set of precautions. Social distancing, or a space of at least 6 feet between two people must become a norm.

We need to be conscious of others around us who may be sneezing, coughing or have a fever. We must sanitize our hands or wash them on a timely basis. Remember, that washing our hands is more effective. We must also refrain from touching our face too often.

We must leave our houses only in the case emergency or essential activities. While we may not be used to regularly covering our nose and mouth, wearing a mask must become our new normal.

Fighting fake news

Along with our surroundings, we must also be conscious of the information that is being thrown at us from all different directions. In time of panic, misinformation is common. We must only rely on trusted sources.

There have been claims that eating certain foods, living in certain weather, bathing with water of a certain temperature can help us avoid the virus. However, none of these claims have proper backing. We must adhere to the guidelines that medical professionals have offered.

While these are unprecedented times, caution and patience will get us through.

Image Source: Adam Niesciork

 
 

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

myths about immunity to coronavirus

7 Myths About Your Immunity To Coronavirus That You Should Know Before Heading Outdoors

Follow WHO Norms & Keep Your Humanity! Here’s To Staying Safe During Coronavirus

24/7 As A Couple Is Like Being In A Real Life Version Of Bigg Boss; Here’s What To Do If You Fight

Posters In Hyderabad Blame Transgenders For The Spread Of Coronavirus. Is This What We Do Now?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

No In-law Trouble, A Loving Family, But… As A Daughter In Law, I’m Taken For Granted
Mohini Bandish Bandits
How Mohini, The Talented DIL In Bandish Bandits Is A Victim Of Her Father In Law’s Ego & Misogyny
The Dark Inside Due To My In-Laws Hasn’t Gone Away, But I Have Conquered It For Today
Sonal Kapoor social sector non profit
8 Tips By Sonal Kapoor, Founder Director Of Protsahan For A Career In The Social Sector

Do You Want to Upskill & Restart at Work?

Best Loved Stories

10 (Fast Growing) Work From Home Opportunities For Women In India

women's mental health

Why Is Indian Women’s Mental Health The Last Priority On Everyone’s Mind?

This Misogynist, Shoddy Portrayal Of Women In Bollywood Needs To Stop!

Adoption Laws in India

Law For The Layperson: Adoption Rules In India

Afraid Of The ‘First Night’? Here’s Help To Enjoy Yourself