This Lock-down – Dig Deep Down

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Yes, this is a boon in disguise, that brought me closer to my child. I am beholden to this time of my life, that I could see the precious smile!
An invisible virus that grew into a pandemic
Taking millions of lives and bringing us into this lockdown
That day I took my backpack and left for home
To only endure the facets of an infinite break.
Though I longed for a break to be with my daughter
Never have I thought, What I longed for will be longer
Long enough to separate me from my colleagues
No office, No handshakes, No Chai Time
All I am embracing is my family time.
Yes, this is a boon in disguise
That brought me closer to my child
I am beholden to this time of my life
That I could see the precious smile
Sparkling on my darling’s face.
Sometimes I stand in awe, seeing her grow in full vigor
Showing me to be vulnerable and imperfect
And still being able to espouse the vagaries of life
Or just feeling the essence of being human.
Tapping my feet on to the long left desire
Once again after ages have I danced to the inner fire
Ironical enough to visualize my future
With all the abundance, peace and exhilaration
Amidst this deadly and terrifying isolation.
A time to rejuvenate, reflect and dive within
A time that may never ever come again
Make the most of it, for we seldom appreciate
The goodness this time has brought in
Did we foresee, this would usher in a new world
As this is the time, To Dig Deep Down
To take oneself to the higher realms of humanity
That would make us one rather than bringing in disparity.
Image source: Pexels
A working mother of a mischievous two-and-a-half-year-old baby girl. Loves
Letter Unsent: To My Unborn Child
All Along, I Knew Marriage Was Not My Cup Of Tea
Motherhood Is Wonderful. But What About Who I Really Am?
Broken [#ShortStory]
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!