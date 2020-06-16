The World Is A Giver

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!
A poem about not giving up even in the toughest of times when you think you can’t make it, you just keep pushing through and you will make it.
You prefer the clear blue sky over the dusky one,
But how can you have it without those dark clouds?
You say you love the rainbow,then why are you hesitant of acknowledging the rain?
You say your world should be a bed of roses but tell me how do you expect the roses without a thorn?
All that comes to you is always meant for you,
a bitter truth we try to shut
But deep inside you dive into it,
Know it all but afraid to admit
In the end you know: How every hurdle is meant to keep you going,
how every pain is making you wiser,
You know your storms are going to uproot a lot of strength from your hearts and also make it stronger after it’s gone.
You know opportunities cross your paths every day ,
Brave to dream of the dreams but not ready to find its way
Have you ever asked yourself why?
The storm that’s gone has uprooted few plants of growth in you and storm which has home inside your hearts and minds are working hard to hold you and not letting you move.
And you’re afraid to admit ,
not wanting to face it,
or acknowledge it for a bit
But darling you know you first need to …. Make peace with your hearts and minds to reach the world which is a giver ,
to gift yourself a rainbow of your colors,
Your choices ,your dreams and wellwishers
You must believe it.
You can absolutely have a bed of roses but you must learn to accept and deal with the thorns,
Acknowledge the painful torns,
Dive deeper into the emotions,
Already born,adorn and worns
To begin everything, you have to have peace with everything inside you because that’s the first battle we all must win to reach the world that is a giver,
to gift ourselves a rainbow of our colors,
Of choices, dreams and wellwishers.
Image Via Pexels
It’s OK To Be Broken…
A Letter From The Smarter You To The You Down And Out
Dear Unborn Daughter, As Your Mom, I’ll Be A Bit Much At Times But I Will Also Be There For You
Bedroom Politics: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!