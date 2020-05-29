During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Single Or Mingle?

Posted: May 29, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Even people are coming up with dating sites that invite you to change your status from single to mingle.

The relationship is the commonly used term now. It is popular among all generations. Breakups, linkups, and bachelors are not unfamiliar terms in our dictionary. Even people are coming up with dating sites that invite you to change your status from single to mingle. Everyone wants to put themselves in any of these categories.

In this article, we will analyze both sides.

You Just Need To Focus On Yourself

Single means you just need to take charge of your things. If you are single, you can invest more time in yourself. You can chase your dreams with no distraction. You can sleep since you need not awake till midnight for lovey-dovey talks.

You Are A Free Bird

Yes, it’s the biggest pro of being single. You can hang out with your friends with no approval. You can live your life on your terms. You can decide without thinking about how they will affect your partner’s life. 

It’s Better To Have Someone By Your Side

People believe if we have someone by our side, we are stronger and successful. Your partner can give you a shoulder to cry upon in failures and will help you stay strong. You can share your happiness and sorrows with him without hesitation.

Best Friend Or Boyfriend/Girlfriend

If you have a best friend, then you don’t need a boyfriend/girlfriend. A best friend is someone who knows everything about you and stays by your side. He will cheer you in your failures and become your strength in your tough times. 

Standing Alone Is Scary

The term alone is itself scary. No one wants to live alone. Everyone wants a company in which they can forget their pain and share everything with them.

Good Things Take Time

Believe it or not, being single is not a bad option until you find someone right for yourself. Don’t rush for relationships. If that person is good for you, then he will stay by your side. But if he is not good for you, he won’t be there for you despite your efforts. So, wait for the right person and the right time.

Wrapping Up

 As we can analyze that being single or mingle is wholly dependent upon your emotional priorities. If you want to be in a relationship, then decide what’s your priority, because a relationship is something full of emotions, sacrifices, and compromises. So before going to change your status from single to mingle or vice versa, just listen to your heart and mind.

Image Via Pexels

Shivani Goyal

She is a content writer. She writes SEO articles, blogs, and guest posts for businesses

