During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > She

She

Posted: May 3, 2020

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.

Women assume so many roles and responsibilities throughout their lives. It is our time to recognise and celebrate the many feats they have achieved.

She’s a mother.
She’s a daughter.
She’s a friend, sister and wife.
She’s an important part of everyone’s life.

She cooks.
She cleans.
She’s hardworking,loving and wise.
Yet her efforts to make people happy never suffice.

You expect her to make dishes of variety.
You expect her to manage household as per the standards of society.
Family expects her to be traditional, husband expects her to be modern.
She tries hard to satisfy all with a beautiful smile.
You’ll know how hard it is,just walk in her shoes for a single mile.

You say she can wear shorts and we are in an age of advance.
When she does so, why do give her that uncomfortable rude glance.
You say she can go out to work and make money.
Then why do you have a problem when she does it better than her honey.

When she’s busy you say she’s showing off.
When he’s busy you say poor guy got tired off.
She’s also a human why such partiality?
Please grow up and improve your mentality.

Let her be her.
She’ll make your life better than ever.
Let her be free.
See, your life will full of happiness and glee.

3 Valuable Tips On Running A Business At These Times - Shabnam Aggarwal, Author & Entrepreneur

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Why Zoya Farooqui Of Qubool Hai Is So Popular On Indian Television

If He’s Not Well, She’s There. If She’s Not Well, Who’s There?

As A Caregiver, Is It Too Much For A Daughter In Law To Expect Some Gratitude From Her In Laws?

In Sickness, And Health, Women Will Do It All Because They Have No ‘Off-Days,’ You See!

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

tribute to Irrfan Khan
A Few Good Men: Why Irrfan Khan’s Loss Feels So Personal To So Many
Why Irrfan Khan As Rana From Piku Will Always Have My Heart!
All Her Married Life, Society Had Shackled My MIL’s Mind And She Kept Trying To Do The Same To Me
Unconventional Hero, Irrfan Khan. Rest In Peace

Best Loved Stories

how to deal with in laws living with you

8 Ways You Can Deal With In-Laws Living With You While Remaining Stress Free

TheaCare survey

A Recent Survey Takes An Essential Look Into The Body Shaming Of Real Women

Why A Marriage Without Kanyadaan Is The Best Thing I Heard Of Today!

5 Ways To Diss Feminist Writing

Bosses: Male or Female? Does Gender Matter?