During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > Psychological Effects Of Lockdown

Psychological Effects Of Lockdown

Posted: May 21, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Lockdown and these uncertain social and economic scenarios are starting to have negative effects on mental stability and well being.

When in crisis, people like to be in company of people who they can rely on for their safety and comfort.

We all know the current epidemic in the world has resulted in a total imbalanced life related to the economic conditions but it has also taken a massive toll on mental peace as well.

The people who made their living by going out were completely dismayed by the existing situation and people who were in their fifties and plus lived in complete isolation even though they were with their families, as their kids were busy with their jobs and others with online classes.

They have started developing sickness from living in self isolation as in country like India, we believe that freedom of expression is our birth right. The irony is that even though we have been living together but still are miles apart.

Hopefully the lockdown 4.0 will have a better impact in our minds and after almost losing many other things, we gonna definitely defeat it.

Thank you!

Image Credit: Pixabay

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

child porn search

95% Increase In Child Porn Search On PornHub Points To A Chilling Indian Reality

Transwoman’s Suicide In Mumbai Puts Spotlight On Their Lack Of Privilege Worsened By Lockdown

Women’s Essential Needs Remain Ignored In Pandemic Times, Just Like They Always Are!

Isolation In The Times Of COVID-19: What You Can Do To Keep Yourself Sane

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

How Not To Treat Your Domestic Worker When She Returns From Pandemic Leave
When Even My Parents Said That As A Married Woman ‘It Is His Decision How He Wants To Keep Me’
A (Traumatic) Night To Remember, Clearly Showing Me What Any Woman Could Face If Not ‘Lucky’
‘Is My Marriage Worth It If It Puts So Much Pressure On My Mental And Emotional Health?’

Best Loved Stories

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

5 Electrifying Women Writers In Bengali Literature You Should Be Reading

role of women

How Is The Changing Role Of Women In Indian Society Impacting Marriages?

Our Humanity Ignores Sex Workers Under The Lockdown With Zero Income

6 Reasons I Changed My Mind About Kangana Ranaut’s Recent Interview