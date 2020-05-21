Psychological Effects Of Lockdown

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
Lockdown and these uncertain social and economic scenarios are starting to have negative effects on mental stability and well being.
When in crisis, people like to be in company of people who they can rely on for their safety and comfort.
We all know the current epidemic in the world has resulted in a total imbalanced life related to the economic conditions but it has also taken a massive toll on mental peace as well.
The people who made their living by going out were completely dismayed by the existing situation and people who were in their fifties and plus lived in complete isolation even though they were with their families, as their kids were busy with their jobs and others with online classes.
They have started developing sickness from living in self isolation as in country like India, we believe that freedom of expression is our birth right. The irony is that even though we have been living together but still are miles apart.
Hopefully the lockdown 4.0 will have a better impact in our minds and after almost losing many other things, we gonna definitely defeat it.
Thank you!
Image Credit: Pixabay
95% Increase In Child Porn Search On PornHub Points To A Chilling Indian Reality
Transwoman’s Suicide In Mumbai Puts Spotlight On Their Lack Of Privilege Worsened By Lockdown
Women’s Essential Needs Remain Ignored In Pandemic Times, Just Like They Always Are!
Isolation In The Times Of COVID-19: What You Can Do To Keep Yourself Sane
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!