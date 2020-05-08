Faith In The Dungeons

You’re a successful professional woman who worked hard, rose through the ranks, and razed every hurdle along the way. Why not harbor higher ambitions and seek greater career success? Read how
An ode to the soldiers and warriors on the border. We salute your courage.
The fallen soldier had fought a long-drawn war of determination and resilience
Before succumbing to the continuous flow of cunning tactics thrown in by the enemy.
However, not all hope had been extinguished;
For though the battle had been lost ,
There was still honour and grit,
Which helped uphold the belief
That the greatness which had been achieved through a hard struggle
Through the solidarity that had made them overcome the toughest obstacles.
But what could one do when the foe was within rather than without;
And the fight for power and authority had defeated the strongest wits,
Setting the stage for an internal revolution
Which left among the most honest dismay
Of such high magnitude
That had not been sensed even in times of deepest turmoil.
Yet there was no shift in the show of integrity,
As the warrior continued the valiant display of loyalty,
Despite the now intricate conflict of emotions
That were struggling hard to keep alive the ever-diminishing light of faith
Which illuminated the path to days of glory;
When the rising of each new sun represented opportunities galore
Through the myriad colours of green meadows,
And friendships which had stood through time memorial
Without the slightest hint of deceit,
Where each living being was valued
Not for what they could provide
Or the stature they held by birth
But for the true nature of their soul
That helped hold the world together in peace and harmony.
Thus was the image carried by the brave heart
Even in the times of deepest despair.
Image Credits: Pixabay
