Corona Times: A Glimpse Of Our Life Under Lockdown!!

The nationwide lockdown has also given an opportunity for the families to spend time together and rediscover joy when life hurts most.
The siren sound of the police on regular patrol and no other ambient sound has become a norm in our housing complex . The rhythm of life has suddenly come to a halt for the residents, as the Corona pandemic has forced everyone in self-quarantine.
No longer can one hear the kids making merry in the playground or the senior citizens enjoying their therapy sessions at the laughter club. The life has come to a standstill for morning joggers, evening walkers, and for the people who frequent to the Club House to indulge in happy- healthy lifestyle. This eerie silence is freakishly unusual.
Spread over almost 60 acres, my housing society is a small city in itself. Inside we have facility of library, medical clinic, beauty parlour, stationary shops, cricket field and several play areas; all which have become lifeless. The only activity one can see is at our society’s grocery store where too the norm of social distancing is followed diligently. So, sporting a protective face mask, a trip to the vegetable store consumes almost an hour of our time. But no one is complaining.
The entry of outsiders has been restricted to delivery boys delivering essential items- that too sometimes we have to go to entry gate by car to collect our items. The milk supply is erratic, people are mentioning in the WhatsApp group how they are running out of cooking gas or groceries; nonetheless everyone is taking lockdown seriously. The “in-society” Facebook groups keeps motivating people with positive thoughts, funny videos and suggestions on one-pot meal recipes.
On personal front, the days of the week have become irrelevant. We follow the same routine everyday- get up in the morning, do JPB (Jadhu, pocha, bartan), cooking, work-from-home and binge watching. Intermittently, we keep checking the Apps like Big basket for the available slots to get the essentials delivered at home.
The call by the Prime Minister to “clap hands” at the beginning of the lockdown and then “lighting diyas” has proven to keep the spirits up. Watching the relentless efforts of the government to contain the CoronaVirus and the selfless services of the “Corona warriors” in handling this crises, gives a hope that “We shall Overcome” soon.
Image Source: Pexels
