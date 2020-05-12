Coronacation (Corona Virus + Vacation)

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
What can be better than this kind of vacation? Where we haven’t spent a penny in fact saved the ones we had, where we realized its just the materialistic world outside but the actual fate is this.
Have you ever imagined your life been imprisoned like the ones in the jail or the birds and animals in the cage? Life is been stuck in a wall like box where there is no escape.
I still remember the big day when the Prime Minister of India officially announced that the country is going to be lock down for 21 days . Yes you heard it right 21 days.
What was the situation on hearing this news… some household ladies thought to fill up the groceries like never before or maybe never ever they would get things again, ha-ha. Business people started to wind up there companies policies, share markets, schools, colleges, transportation, etc. everything came to a toss for a second in the mind of the public. One side if children were happy seeing a grand leave during the last stage of there year on the other hand grownups worrying about the entrance exams of various courses. But why suddenly all this one announcement and everything had just stood still like an old Hindi movie when there used to be some goon coming to a village and the whole village would just hide in fear. Roads empty, work places closed, children silent etc.
So the same situation was in my house too but somewhere deep inside I was very happy. Happy because for the 1st time in my life I would get a chance to have quality time. Quality time as such where I don’t have to worry about maid coming or not, school projects, time schedules, work stress etc., for the first time I truly had the time to sit fir long hours doing nothing, worrying nothing. On the day 2 of lockdown I and my husband sat with a glass of whiskey just freely discussing about the communication gap between us. Gap of being so busy in our lives that never imaging the passing time and the moments that we had lost, moments of spending the we time, moments of being love birds in our early years of marriage. We dint realize when did memories were thrown back by work and duties of the children. When did our we talks turn to discussing only about people and children.
That night brought us too back together. Even if we had been on a holiday we would be more busy managing the children, or the time schedule to do sightseeing and many other things. But the real vacation was here in our own house sleeping till late, cooking all kind of food we can, washing and cleaning the house by sharing the responsibilities. When the little hands help you too cook or when your husband prepares meals, watching a horror movie together or playing cards.
From mopping the floors to gardening, from playing cricket to exercising all together. From dancing on your favorite beat or making funny boomerangs. Where government, doctors, police doing there bit we doing our bit by staying indoors.
Where we realized its just the materialistic world outside but the actual fate is this. Where we realized we were running behind what, for what, till when and what where you forgetting behind. When was the last time you played your favorite childhood game or you danced unconditionally or u ate without thinking of those extra kilos or u sketched. I did all this during my house vacation and believe me it felt like inner peace. Try once until I see u next…..
