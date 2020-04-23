You Can Do It Too

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
So, ladies you are as powerful as others. Don’t let the negativity take away your chances of success.
Being a single mom, how hard it is to survive depends upon financial condition, mindset and facilities one has. Words of a new mother can be different to a woman who is a hero and tackling the pages of her anyways hard life. A new born daughter to look after is a challenge along with the work and finances plus studies without any family support.
So, the question here is not about how difficult it is with everyday life but how to overcome the build up of stress and live with a smile on your face. From my personal experiences, I can say it’s not easy. It’s easy to suggest someone many ways but only someone who is going through similar struggles knows how challenging it can be.
This is the first time, I am writing something here. Pardon my progress ❤️
