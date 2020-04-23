During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
You Can Do It Too

Posted: April 23, 2020

Being a single mom, how hard it is to survive depends upon financial condition, mindset and facilities one has. Words of a new mother can be different to a woman who is a hero and tackling the pages of her anyways hard life. A new born daughter to look after is a challenge along with the work and finances plus studies without any family support.

So, the question here is not about how difficult it is with everyday life but how to overcome the build up of stress and live with a smile on your face. From my personal experiences, I can say it’s not easy. It’s easy to suggest someone many ways but only someone who is going through similar struggles knows how challenging it can be.

So, ladies you are as powerful as others . You can do everything and achieve everything. Mindset plays a vital role . Don’t let the negativity take away your chances of success.

This is the first time, I am writing something here. Pardon my progress ❤️

