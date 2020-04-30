During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Relationships > COVID-19: What We Should Count On

COVID-19: What We Should Count On

Posted: April 30, 2020

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.

We might not know the victims of the COVID-19 Crisis, but let us make sure that we hope for the best and stay positive at the same time.

No one in their dream would have expected so see this day.

The Coronavirus pandemic has swept the world within a few weeks especially given how contagious the disease is.

Would it have been better if none of this had happened or everything was under control?

Well, as a human race, we have been through a lot time after time. We have risen above the situation again and again. Losing lives was a collateral.

How should we view this?

Is this time same as the other, even after all of the AI Analytics or Prediction algorithms and innovations?

Well, just wonder if it is since none of the AI Analytics and Predictions could have predicted the lives lost and lives changed over the course of past few weeks. Or would we just blame it on the complete lack of transparency between governments?

Would this be any better if it was treated like alien invasion, and claiming the lives lost as lives gone on battle field for purpose?

Are humans estranged from each other so much that they become selfish not to share information but share germs and viruses? Where did all the people who predicted that this would happen vanish? Instead of investing anti-measures of their prophesies, truly where are they now?

What we should count on

At the end of the day, the news on people lost is heart breaking, and nightmares about people living is heart breaking. We need to think that this life we live now is a reward and that the lives of people around us is a gift after the ordeal while we continue on hoping that the lives that we lost now are resting in peace. We should also hope that information now flows more  transparently so there is no further loss of human life.

Try to be strong for yourself and everyone that you care about. Let us hope and pray that everyone continues to stay strong and healthy.

Image Source: Al Jazeera

3 Valuable Tips On Running A Business At These Times - Shabnam Aggarwal, Author & Entrepreneur

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

The Day After You [Story]

Why I Think This Lockdown Is A Blessing In Disguise For Me And My Family!

Want To Create Your Own Lockdown Diaries? Join This Chronicle Of The Covid-19 World

Being Mindful In The Times Of The Current COVID-19 Crisis

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

Work From Home Doesn’t Mean I Am Available To Do All The Household Chores And Be Your Maid!
It Is MY Choice To Be 30 And Stay Unmarried, Can Everyone Stop Asking Me ‘Why’!
Vadodara man broke his wife's spine
Furious That His Wife Kept Winning A Game Of Ludo, He Beat Her Up Enough To Break Her Spine
Though Abused And Controlled For Years, She Quickly Changed Into A Tigress Protecting Her Cub

Best Loved Stories

Does Your Wardrobe Affect Your Career Growth?

8 Ways To Live A Happily Ever After Marriage

Let A Woman Stay The Daughter Of Her Parents, Always!

5 Ways Life Changes After Divorce For Women In India

The Other Woman

Battling The Other Woman