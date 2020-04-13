During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
A Letter To The 2010 Me

Posted: April 14, 2020

Dear 2010 me,

As any other Harry Potter fan would say: another decade gone! It just flew by. So on a cozy winter evening as i sat sipping coffee, it dawned on me how fast life had passed by. The end of my teenage and the best of the twenties had just flown by. Here’s 20 things i wish my younger self knew before this decade.

  1. We live for ourselves and ourselves only. Stop people pleasing asap and choose what you want.
  2. Life will never get easier, better, more relaxed. If you want to do something, seize the day.
  3. Make memories- at the end of the day they are all you will ever have.
  4. Stay in touch with genuine friends. Send that text. Pick up that call.
  5. Be meticulous about the little things but a dreamer about the big things.
  6. Learn anything and everything you ever wanted to learn – baking, photography, mehndi art.
  7. Spend more time with family- know them better. My parents weren’t the people i thought they were a decade ago, and I love them even more now.
  8. Make childhood enjoyable for all the children in your life. Those really are the best days.
  9. There are people who will be awed by you, compliment you on what you thought were “flaws”.
  10. Embrace who you are- wholeheartedly.
  11. Never shy away from saying no. Learn to be decisive and assertive.
  12. Never think you are too old for a new degree, new city, new job.
  13. Life is the craziest and most adventurous journey ever. Let it surprise you.
  14. Do more solo things- exhibits, shopping, dining, travel. It’s the best way to know yourself.
  15. Know about your roots- grandparents, native village, their cuisine, their people. A big tree goes deep.
  16. Nothing is the end of the world, no matter how big. In a few years you’ll be thankful for the things that didn’t work out.
  17. Write for 15 minutes daily. Without personal history we are just another speck in the universe.
  18. We all have different life philosophies. No one thinks like you in all matters- not your mom, your sister, your best friend or your husband.
  19. Never stop your personal growth – irrespective of your age.
  20. Know that there will be haters on the way. Learn to fight and stay calm in crisis. The view is worth the climb.

Image via Pixabay

Pubali Chaudhuri

Mental health professional.Psychiatrist by day,dreamer by night.A tad too idealistic,gets excited

Learn More

अभिभावक और चाइल्ड एडॉप्शन के बारे में - Child Adoption In India For Couple & Single Parents

