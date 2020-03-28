The Corona War

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
Time to stop and reflectNot to run and regret .Our busy lives have been pausedIs it something to applaud?
The roads are completely emptyDeserted park benches are in plenty,The cars are not honking as alwaysThe highways are not clogged as always .
Stay at home is the mantra for allDon’t go out at all,Staying home is the best remedyTo keep away from the malady.
Read the book you always wanted to readTry out the hobby you always wanted to breed ,Watch the movie you always wanted to watchClean that closet that has been a hotch potch.
Heart goes out to all in the frontlineWho are facing the calamity with might;They are putting their lives in dangerBy dealing with a million strangers .
Let’s take a minute to honor themWe are all in awe of them,Let’s stay safe and be healthyTry to save the world from this calamity .
Image via Pixabay
