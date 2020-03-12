New Year, New You!!

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Does it happen sometimes, that the people who know you come to you and say
“You were never like this?” And you FEEL the change?
The dynamic nature of our life changes so many things around us. It also includes our role models, our belief and many times people, who we think are our friends. Things change and that change is for our good. It is very difficult to absorb the situation and find an optimal work around for the change. Working on change – whether it is good or bad for us, is in our hands. The first and the foremost important aspect of managing change is consciously knowing the fact that it is coming. Then, may be one can avoid an element of shock or surprise which might be elating as well as heart breaking for many.
While there are changes in life, it is important to not let it take away your routine. Routine is highly underrated. There are 1000 tiny changes that accumulate and bring a bout a bigger change or transformation. These tiny changes are the habits that you want to inculcate in any given year. One small step everyday towards that direction would create a big difference and may eventually help you realize your goal. Goals can only be realized when there is a consistent effort behind it. There might be several factors governing the goal which may not include the efforts, but we should accomplish that part which is duly ours.
Routine builds up confidence, it also gives you the strength to face the atrocities. Some surprising and shocking incidents in life can be very well tackled with routine. For some people it is a dreaded word, but for some people routine is their coping mechanism. Setting up a comprehensive routine is one of the most dreaded tasks. Not everything works the way you put it on paper so, keeping your routine flexible is also important. It must be accommodating, or you would suffer a great deal.
If you have your grandparents or senior citizens, the best way to learn specific timings for setting up your routines is to just see them carry forward their days. Once you get the hang of it, it is easy to keep it going.
Ultimately,
“ You are what you do everyday” – The Power Of Routine
