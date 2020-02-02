  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Let It Be Clear, I Am The Motherland

Let It Be Clear, I Am The Motherland

Posted: February 2, 2020

You who claim to love the mother and the motherland, how dare you seek to chain her?

Let it be clear
I am the motherland
And you shall not
Convert me to the fatherland.

Let it be clear
That a mother loves
All her children equally.

Let it be clear
That when a neighbour’s child falls
And bleeds, I shall feed him
And comfort him, for this
Is a Mother’s creed.

Let it be clear
That my sons have sinned
Let there not be a Sita
Or a Draupadi born again.

Let it be clear
That no son of man
Shall control a mother,
Drape her in shame,
Gift her anklets of propriety,
Or draw her a Lakshman Rekha.

Let it be clear
I shall pray at many altars.
Or none.

Let it be clear,
I am your motherland,
so behave, my sons.

Image is a still from the Hindi movie Lajja

Liked this post?

