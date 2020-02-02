An exclusive event in Bangalore to learn how working women across levels and sectors can think innovatively to touch new heights in their careers and create an impact. For more details, click here!
You who claim to love the mother and the motherland, how dare you seek to chain her?
Let it be clear
I am the motherland
And you shall not
Convert me to the fatherland.
Let it be clear
That a mother loves
All her children equally.
Let it be clear
That when a neighbour’s child falls
And bleeds, I shall feed him
And comfort him, for this
Is a Mother’s creed.
Let it be clear
That my sons have sinned
Let there not be a Sita
Or a Draupadi born again.
Let it be clear
That no son of man
Shall control a mother,
Drape her in shame,
Gift her anklets of propriety,
Or draw her a Lakshman Rekha.
Let it be clear
I shall pray at many altars.
Or none.
Let it be clear,
I am your motherland,
so behave, my sons.
Image is a still from the Hindi movie Lajja
