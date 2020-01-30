Can Women Do It All?

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
I have been wondering with this thought every time. As I complete my 5th year of marriage and 3.5 years of motherhood, I look back and see how life has changed. I was married at 24.5 , soon after my posy graduation in law from a top ranked university. My husband has been an achiever and continues to be.. academics was my arena more than litigation. I soon joined as an Assistant Professor (law) and after a year and half, we were blessed with a baby girl.
Eight months later, I registered for my PhD , and currently in my final year. I was also blessed with fellowship for my PhD to go abroad, and as a family, we traveled.
And on my career front, I was fortunate to hold certain prominent positions. But as I am turning 30 next year, I was wondering, am I happy? Am I at peace? We are away from our family and we are trying to put a balance to life. And is a threshold against which we are measuring .
Or am I just tired..stressed..exhausted from the achiever we are.
Can a women be:
A. Mom to a toddler
B. Wife
C. Research scholar
D. Professor
E. Human
And yet retain sanity? The constant juggle and rush in life has got me thinking, how do we have it all in perfection?
I wish to know. And I wish to hear.
Image via Pixabay
Because I Work In Films And Come Home Late, I’m Not Considered An ‘Innocent’ Woman
Do Not Dismiss Me As ‘Just A Mom’. I Am A Unique, Special Woman
I’ve Accepted That Romance Fades Away With Time… But My Dreams Still Remain Alive As I Grow Older
Despite Trying So Hard, I Feel A Failure As A Wife, A Mom, A Woman. What Do I Do?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!