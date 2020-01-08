Muse Of The Month: For January 2020, Here’s Inspiration From Sushmita Sen

Are you a writer who wants your short stories featured on India’s most loved platform for women? Then read on – you’re at the right place!
We’re back with a shiny new 5th edition of the beloved Muse of the Month series in 2020!
It is 2020, we’re 2 decades into the new century and the new millennium, and what do feminists around the world have to say today? We hope to bring you some food for thought from them, and look forward to the same engaging short stories that are a hallmark of our Muse of the Month contests.
So, here goes.
Every month, the 5 best entries selected by Women’s Web editors will be featured on the site, and will each receive a shopping voucher worth Rs.500
All winning stories qualify for being chosen for our popular year end e-book. (You can check out past e-books here (Kunti’s Confessions and Other Stories; When Women Speak Up; and No Apologies. Look out for the 4th one from the 2019 Muse of the Month series soon – watch this space)
Step 1. Sassy, bold, clear in her vision about what she wanted from life, an unconventional Indian woman who broke all rules about the ‘good Indian girl’, Sushmita Sen came into the limelight when she was crowned Miss Universe 1994. She then went on to do modelling assignments and films, but is better known for her life choices – be it adopting her two daughters as a single woman, being unapologetic about openly being in a relationship with a much younger man, or her dignified way of dealing with all that life threw at her.
The cue is this quote by her: “The world would be a better place if the woman decides what she wants for herself!”
Step 2. Write your own story (fiction) based on this cue. (But of course!)
Step 3. Upload your story directly on your Women’s Web dashboard with ‘Muse of the Month – January 2020’ in the title. Do include your name and a brief introduction of yourself (2-3 lines) at the foot of the story, which we can use if your piece gets picked.
Click here to login or create an account if you haven’t registered on Women’s Web yet.
Deadline: Monday, 20th January, 3 PM
Please note: Given the number of entries received, we won’t be able to respond to each one, but every single entry is being read through very carefully and is much appreciated.
~ The material should be previously unpublished elsewhere. (Copyright stays with you).
~ Word limit between 250 and 2000 words. Please keep this in mind; in past editions, we have had to disqualify some good entries purely due to word count issues.
~ Submit your stories on the author dashboard you have on Women’s Web, with [Muse of the Month January 2020] in the title. If you are not yet an author with us, do register – it’s easy, following instructions from the ‘register/ log in’ button above. Only stories uploaded directly will be considered..
~ The editors may change the title of the story and use appropriate images to promote the story, as per their discretion.
~ The best 5 stories will be published one every day, from 27th January to 31st January 2020.
~ If your story is selected for publishing among the best 5 stories, you agree to provide exclusive digital publishing rights to Women’s Web, i.e. it will not be published elsewhere online.
Don’t forget – upload your entries by Monday, 20th January 2020, 3 PM
