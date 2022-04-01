Thoughts On Shalini Mullick’s ‘Stars From The Borderless Sea’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
“Love" elicits a myriad of responses in us. But what happens when two married people are in love, but not with their spouses?
I have read and admired Shalini Mullick’s award-winning stories published on ‘Women’s Web’. It came as no surprise to me when she announced the publication of her book ‘Stars from the Borderless Sea’. I finished reading it in a single day and allowed the feelings I had experienced to sink in. So, without further ado, here are my thoughts.
Shalini is one of the finest writers out there and has done absolute justice to this unputdownable book.
“Love.” This complex emotion elicits a myriad of responses in us. But what happens when two married people are in love, but not with their spouses? Do you jump to judge them?
Shalini, thankfully, refrains from putting the relationships in preconceived boxes. Instead, what emerges from her stories is an extremely mature take on love. The protagonists are men and women you encounter in your daily lives. They nurture a secret in their hearts. Lesser mortals succumb to guilt, they rise to the occasion by moving ahead with dignity and grace.
As the title suggests, Sayonee is a tale of soulmates, Geeta and Shekhar. Distance and being married to different partners couldn’t douse their intense love for each other. In Humsafar, a dejected Rachna seeks companionship in Venkat. In Humraaz, Sanjay remains Mahima’s confidante throughout the highs and lows of their lives.
Shalini refuses to paint her characters in evil shades just because they made some unconventional decisions. Instead, what the readers feel is empathy and they end up rooting for the lovers. Some seemingly loose ends (like Mohit’s sudden suicide) are tied neatly in the end.
What I liked about the book was the lucid language which made it a breezy read. Her brilliant ‘show don’t tell’ made me visualize the sufferings and the joys of the protagonists. ‘She was a detached spectator in the battle between heart and head’. Her attention to detail is praiseworthy. ‘Filigree gold leaves covered the mithai’.
‘Stars from the Borderless Sea’ is a delightful read, and I would encourage bookworms to buy or download this book. Trust me, you will not be disappointed with these stories.
I am a boring IT professional, lost in the monotonous world of Excel. So, I seek refuge in Word, pun intended.
And.. I am a crazy cat person, a badge I proudly flaunt. read more...
Can we pause to reconsider that men's incorrigible, short-sighted, and stupid attempts to glorify or belittle a woman based on her bodily attributes do not deserve so much traction and mileage?
We all know what has been the hottest news of this week.
American comedian, Chris Rock made a bald joke about American actor, Will Smith’s wife and got punched in the face.
This happened at the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony, known as the Oscars to most people.
Reality show Lock Upp is intended to simulate staying in an Indian prison. The tagline of 'Atyachari Khel' seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
I watched Lock Upp, with a double ‘p’, so that you don’t have to. Here’s why I think Kangana Ranaut can never be a feminist icon again, and why her show is abysmal to watch – all thanks to her.
Alright, I watched three weeks of that horrible show, Lock Upp, and to be frank, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was more bearable.
The show is centred around a bunch of contestants in a set designed to appear like a prison. The show is intended to simulate an Indian prison. The tagline of ‘Atyachari Khel‘ seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.