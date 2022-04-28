Stop Child Pornography: Enough Is Enough!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Much worse is the type of content that is being uploaded nowadays which is horrific and shocking to normal people. The demand for sadistic content is also on rising.
Enough is Enough. Child pornography is a big industry grossing more than $3 -20 billion every year, and it is also one of the fastest-growing online businesses which saw a steep hike in searches, especially from India during covid19 lockdown. Delhi leads the searches for child pornography indicating keywords. This poses a high risk to children because the creators see them as raw materials for their money-making illegal content with children.
The risk is also increased for children around those who are watching more and more of this content since they forget their the child is to be protected by the adults and not abused.
Gone are the days when they posted naked pictures of children. Now they are showing explicit videos and images depicting brutalizing of children by adults and animals. Of the victims are 83% children aged 6-12 years of age, 39% are children aged 3-5 and 19% had images of infants and toddlers aged below 3 years. People who view child pornography are more likely to abuse a child.
Image credit: Farida Rizwan
I know those pervert people who stoop down to such low levels will never read or heed such pleas but WE can stop them by being alert.
You can report child pornography online by forwarding the site address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
NCMEC will forward your report to the appropriate investigative agency for follow-up. You can also report it to Association of Sites Advocating Child Protection (ASACP), Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), and Report Child Pornography.
In India it is a crime to browse download, create, or publish child pornography. Browsing websites containing child pornography can lead to a 5 year term of imprisonment and fine of up to 1 lakh INR.
Let us not hesitate to report people indulging in such crimes. Let us together save our children and give the protection and love they deserve.
Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Month [CSAAM] is about taking back our power, our lives, even if it is years after it has happened. It’s a violence that preys on the fact that a child is vulnerable to both – the abuse itself, and to the guilt a predator burdens them with, effectively silencing the survivor. Add to that the fact that in majority of cases, the predator is someone the child knows socially, possibly in family, and who takes advantage of that fact.
We need to take this power away from these predators, and reclaim it by speaking up.
Image source: Unsplash
He would hug her in front of her parents saying "she is my daughter." He tried to be very friendly with Neerja, would come to her room to chat with her and try and hug her, kiss her unnecessarily, and touch her inappropriately.
Trigger Warning: This deals with child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
I still remember that morning vividly when my dear friend Neerja called up begging me to come home and spend the afternoon with her.
This was about 35 years ago.
What is glorious about Rekha’s story is the triumph of a woman who lives her life on her terms, in an industry that is so fiercely male dominated.
Rekha’s story is so extraordinary, that it fits in perfectly in Kiran Manral’s new book RISING: 30 Women Who Changed India.
Hers has been a life that fairy tales are made of, of the ugly duckling morphing into a gorgeous swan. From her debut as a child actress to her current status as the mysterious, reclusive prima donna of the Hindi film world, Rekha has indeed come a long way.
She was named Bhanurekha Ganesan. When she entered the Hindi film industry, her name Bhanurekha got shortened to simply Rekha. She was born on 10 October 1954; she was the daughter of the Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and the noted actress Pushpavalli, born out of wedlock.