Hridayam: Breaking The Common Stereotypes Of Malayalam Movies!

It was inspiring to watch Hridayam portray how studying, working hard and accomplishing goals make one genuinely happy from within.
Hridayam is a 2022 Malayalam movie directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran that’s running successfully all over the world!
I have been sick and tired of watching Malayalam movies that usually showcase ‘alcoholism’ and ‘misogyny’ as something great. This movie rubbishes both these concepts. The movie depicts alcoholism as a habit that is associated with being a rebel or depressed. It was so refreshing to see that it is not something that deserved bragging rights! In most other Malayalam movies, gulping down alcohol by the prominent characters on screen is considered a flaunting act, presumably sponsored by the alcohol lobby in Kerala.
I also loved the way how Hridayam portrayed the people of our neighbouring state, the Tamilians! While most Malayalam movies I have seen refer to a Tamilian by the nickname ‘pandi’ and look down on them, Hridayam brings out the core values of a Tamilian, that are so unique and distinct to their culture, undeniably making them very pleasant to hang out with. All my friends who are Tamilians for sure are humble, hard-working, compassionate, extremely down to earth and not at all egoistic! I felt this movie was a tribute to their true nature.
Last but not the least, the movie had a wonderful depiction of its female characters. Both the female leads, Nithya (Kalyani) and Darshana (Darshana) are genuinely realistic. At least for me, it has always been hard to connect with any of the Malayalam movie heroines even the so-called popular ones because either they are shown as drinking/smoking/swearing when they are ‘feminists/modern’, or they are always cooking for their husbands when they are ‘nice’. I could never connect with either of these genres. The character played by Kalyani was real, someone with whom I (or most present-day women) could connect. Even the other female lead, Darshana is a strong character, who is shown to have zero tolerance for being lied to or taken for granted. I liked them both.
Overall, the movie was a pleasant watch. Hopefully, movies like this pave the way for some much-needed changes in the industry. Kudos to Vineeth Srinivasan and his team!
Image Credits: A still from the movie, Hridayam.
Manju Nambiar hails from the southern state of Kerala, India. A computer engineer by profession, she now works in one of the leading firms in San Jose, California where she lives with her husband and read more...
I complained about his behaviour to my parents, but again the advice was the same as the last time, “stay away from him when he comes home. This is how he’s always been.”
Trigger Warning: This deals with child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
I was 6 years old and funnily, though people say kids’ memories can’t be trusted, I remember that day even now- 32 years on.
My parents were at work and I was being looked after by our stay-at-home carer. She lived in a small self-contained 1bhk unit in our property and was the best cook after my mum.
When we are struggling with any thyroid condition, questions like- is chapati good for thyroid- bother us a lot. Here is what I found out...
Is chapati good for the thyroid?
Have you recently been diagnosed with a thyroid problem and have a million thoughts about what you should and shouldn’t eat running through your mind?
When you’ve been diagnosed with a thyroid condition, one of the most important things to consider is your diet. Weight gain is one of the most common hypothyroidism symptoms. You might easily gain unhealthy weight if you are not attentive to your nutrition.
These 12 Indian LGBT movies portray the love, longing and struggle of the LGBT community very sensitively. They are a must watch.
Often the LGBT community in India is ‘ridiculed’ and ‘made fun of’ in cinemas. There are so many stereotypes about them, which is not helping the society in becoming progressive and tolerant. But here are some movies that have dared to do the opposite.
Award winning Malayalam actress Parvathy given rape threats for her opinion on misogyny in Malayalam cinema, but her trolls are protected for 'free speech'!
Award winning Malayalam actress Parvathy was given rape threats for her opinion on misogyny in Malayalam cinema, but her trolls were protected for ‘free speech’!
The award-winning Malayalam actress Parvathy, who recently forayed into Hindi films, is facing a continuous concerted campaign of cyberbullying because she spoke about the portrayal and glorification of misogyny in Malayalam cinema. She was speaking at a panel discussing the representation of women on screen at the International Film Festival of Kerala, and gave the example of the super hit Malayalam movie Kasaba with actor Mammooty playing the lead.
The amount of hate-filled messages she has been receiving, and the concerted campaign to downrate the Facebook page of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) formed after the abduction and abuse of a Malayalam actress, basically show the true patriarchal nature of fan associations, movies, and the general populist mentality.