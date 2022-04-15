Why Quirksmith? Founders Divya & Pragya Batra Have Unique Brand Philosophy

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Bangalore based jewellery brand Quirksmith founders Divya & Pragya Batra created a handcrafted jewellery brand that is much more than what meets the eye!
For the longest time, jewellery has been a source of exhibiting beauty and expressing themselves as Indian women. Today, globally, women are fascinated by quirky and distinctive jewellery that they can wear to accessorize their outfits, personality and uniqueness. Quirksmith founders Pragya Batra and her sister Divya Batra created their design company which manufactures handcrafted jewellery and accessories, with the same philosophy in mind.
The sister-duo and founders of Quirksmith, Divya, and Pragya Batra hail from Agra. Divya, the older sister, is a trained jewellery designer who has worked in the field for over a decade.
She graduated from NIFT in 2004 and immediately began working at Amrapali as a designer. She has also made jewellery for Manish Arora, a fashion designer, during London Fashion Week in 2007.
She was the lead designer of Fab Jewels Pvt Ltd, a high-end diamond jewellery manufacturer, in 2008.
Pragya Batra graduated from IIT Delhi with a degree in engineering and an MBA from INSEAD in 2012.
She then went to work as a consultant at Bain & Co in India before joining InMobi. She worked as a strategy lead at InMobi till 2016.
Apart from their sisterly bond and understanding, their complementary skill set can be credited for the success of their business. Pragya is in charge of marketing, while Divya is in charge of the creative side of Quirksmith.
Divya and Pragya started Quirksmith intending to create a ‘cult’ brand of jewellery. QuirkSmith, as the name suggests, is one of those brands that appear to combine women’s quirkiness and uniqueness with just the right touch of artistry.
They wanted to make elegant and simple jewellery- while still making a statement and allowing women to express themselves freely.
A majority of their designs are worn daily and developed to represent the individual’s personality who wears them.
As we all know, the fashion industry changes with the passing of time and trends. Divya and Pragya noticed this error in the evolution of jewellery designs.
The styles and motifs have majorly remained the same over the years, except for a few new labels creating innovative jewellery.
Moreover, despite the industry catering to women- men run it. It didn’t sit right with them. And they were ready to change this.
In 2015, Divya and Pragya invested Rs 40,000 from their savings to create their first jewellery design. At the time, the sisters already had good jobs, and leaving all of it to start the business would have been a risk. So they started small.
They tested the market for the first year of their business by setting up small pop-up stores at flea markets and exhibitions on weekends.
They received a lot of positive feedback, and women began to recognise and refer the brand to their friends in their social circles.
This positive response encouraged them to go online & make their presence big on social media.
They kept reinvesting the money they made from sales into generating new and more designs.
By the end of 2016, they already had a few thousand social media followers when they launched the Quirksmith website.
The people who had shopped from them before not only became their biggest customers but enhanced their marketing, as well.
Apart from that, they made great use of internet marketing. They mainly advertised to Facebook and Instagram users. Because both of these social networking platforms are visual, it helped that their designs were iconic and unique, catching people’s attention.
They’ve come a long way from weekend pop-up stores- and selling on Facebook and Instagram to owning their website with over 100k monthly visits.
After 18 months of running Quirksmith as a side business, they decided to make it their full-time job. They began as a two-person shop and have grown to a team of more than 50 artisans!
Divya and Pragya hope to start shipping globally in the future. In terms of their products, they just released a home decor series featuring poetry wall art- the majority of which are Divya’s poems.
Neither Divya nor Pragya had any prior business experience. Their two complementary personalities, one with creative expertise and the other with years of marketing and business strategy experience, and their passion for their skills.
Together, they created Quirksmith, where they aim to create jewellery that has meaning for the wearer. Jewellery isn’t just attractive to look at but also represents the wearer’s personality and emotions.
Divya and Pragya Batra are great inspirations to all the young women entrepreneurs who want to make their mark. They prove that if you have the will to make your dream too, and of course, great support, you can achieve great heights.
Note: The information about the brand has been compiled from various sources online
Image credits: Quirksmith
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A student with a passion for languages and writing. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Have you seen TV serials like Naagin (season 1-6), Sasuraal Simar Ka etc, where the stories have such twists that we always have to take step back and think, “Does that happen in real life?” “How do these people write such stories, what inspires them?”
Well I have always asked this question to myself whenever I saw those ads on TV (can’t really watch the whole episodes, too depressing).
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.