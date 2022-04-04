Confessions Of A Fierce Yet Flawed Feminist: Is This Your Story Too?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
My support system now comprises my brother, friends I made last year, girls I’ve known my entire life, and those few boys who paid heed to my words about issues that were previously considered ‘just women’s issues'.
If I am intimidated and slightly jealous of my friend’s achievements but I shove that feeling down and cheer her on with the loudest voice possible, how good a feminist am I?
If in 9th grade I sided with my biased math teacher when she bullied a boy I’d studied my entire life with just because I was her favourite, how good a feminist am I?
If I wholeheartedly support my friends exploring their identity and yet find it difficult to complete reading an article about a throuple because I can’t comprehend how such a relationship is possible, how good a feminist am I?
If in being bold, outspoken and cheerful in the outside world, I still remain quiet and let my sibling or father take charge when the AC repair guy comes home, how good a feminist am I?
If my clothes get longer and more sanskari when I reach my hometown though it isn’t what I’m used to or comfortable in, how good a feminist am I?
If in spite of being the middle schooler who made a boy cry, I still breakdown if the affections of a man I like changes in the slightest, how good a feminist am I?
I enter into the most number of arguments with my male friends about the misogynistic ideals that they’re used to, and am the first to educate their ignorance.
I’m that niece that my old fashioned uncle avoids, because he knows that any joke he makes about my youngest nephew and I being darker skinned than rest of the family is going to end up with me calling out generations of this disgusting behavior, that eventually led to me stocking up on talcum powder.
I’m that friend who stood up for you when your high school bully took it upon himself to scream at you in front of 50 people even though he was double my size and it shook me to my bones.
I’m that person who rages with tears in her eyes to fiercely protect her ideals of feminism in front of her family and friends, though she failed to do so in front of her highly sexist teachers (sighs, approval seeking has always been my low point).
And I’m that crazy powerful woman who lifts extremely heavy boxes, orders around a group of 50 juniors to do their job, sends spur of the moment emails to NGOs she admires asking them to hire her, and can handle a full day’s social interactions even if her day at home wasn’t the blissful place everyone thought it to be.
The last year and a half I’ve learnt more about myself being at home, safe and secure in my own room mostly from stories my best friend tells me about her apartment every evening at 6, and from people on the internet who have been messiahs in such tough times.
I’ve learnt that my body image, the one that I’ve always wanted to fit into the mould of a perfect woman, was only as distorted as I let it be.
I’ve learnt that the beautiful, talented boy who does makeup tutorials online could just as easily be my neighbor (why is that 10 times more difficult to accept?).
I’ve learnt to look at myself in selfies I have flipped to no longer be a mirror image and I’ve learned to like it.
I’ve learnt that the support system I have always longed for has been building itself all around me, in the form of my brother, friends I made last year, girls I’ve known my entire life, and those few boys who paid heed to my words about issues that were previously considered ‘just women’s issues’.
Currently I’m learning from my best friend’s 7 year old neighbor who got absolutely fed up with one of her little admirers and told him to back off (boundaries, people!).
I’m also learning from how instagram moms are teaching sex education to their children when they ask about it (no more bees and flowers for them cue applause).
The reason this article is made up of personal anecdotes is that feminism is a personal journey.
It is the choices you make to make yourself more empathetic, more bold and passionate about the world you are building for your future.
It is gaining the most out of the experiences of fellow women. It is setting goals and standards for myself that is defined only by what I learn everyday and not dictated by anyone else.
The way I define it might change by my experiences tomorrow but this has been my journey so far. How about yours?
Image source: a still from the film Qarib Qarib Singlle
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Reality show Lock Upp is intended to simulate staying in an Indian prison. The tagline of 'Atyachari Khel' seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
I watched Lock Upp, with a double ‘p’, so that you don’t have to. Here’s why I think Kangana Ranaut can never be a feminist icon again, and why her show is abysmal to watch – all thanks to her.
Alright, I watched three weeks of that horrible show, Lock Upp, and to be frank, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was more bearable.
The show is centred around a bunch of contestants in a set designed to appear like a prison. The show is intended to simulate an Indian prison. The tagline of ‘Atyachari Khel‘ seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
No one ever takes it as a crime when a woman is made to do all the petty chores for all the members of a family, even for those who are having more free time and are fitter than her.
The most important thing my dad wanted to give all of us was ‘Education’. He would be very firm with our report card. Whenever we (or precisely ‘I’) scored good marks, we could expect a reward from him. Whenever the marks were low or he couldn’t get a child to study every evening, he would warn us, “Those who do not study well will end up being slaves to those who studied well!”
I am not being very proud of my dad when writing this, but neither do I feel embarrassed or ashamed of the fact that education and marks on report cards were his priority. Some people are fortunate to be educated and some are not. We have no right to insult them in any way. Also, life has taught me that education doesn’t play that huge role in our lives after all.
I was a topper in my school and was always in my dad’s good books. He was so proud of my achievements that he would carry my report card showing it off to his friends. Everyone expected me to become a doctor, or a banker. Engineering was not an option typically considered for girls in those days.
Each one of us on the Women's Web team has come to this team in such different ways, live very different lives - yet we have a kernel of similarity that fits us all together like a wonderful jigsaw puzzle.
Each one of us on the Women’s Web team has come to this team in such different ways, live very different lives – yet we have a kernel of similarity that fits us all together like a wonderful jigsaw puzzle.
Informal discussions over lunch at work, or impromptu chats often bring out personal facts, odds and ends of information that go on to make a more composite picture of each one of us who make up the inspiring team Women’s Web. Things that we wouldn’t discuss during day to day work.
But we’re all feminists.
It is easier for children to grow up believing in gender equality in households that have feminist fathers who support their wives - walking the talk.
It is easier for children to grow up believing in gender equality in households that have feminist fathers who support their wives – walking the talk.
As far as I can remember I have always been a feminist, maybe I was born a one, maybe I got it from my parents or may be it is because I was born to a feminist man.
Amongst all this hysteria around feminism, equality, woman’s freedom and rights, for a number of years I denied that I am a feminist. I anticipated and even concluded at times that I didn’t want to be called a one because the whole concept encompassed a sense of negativity, or because I was not interested to be a part of the ‘buzz’ around it.