It’s His Child Too; Should I Give My Spouse A Medal For Simply Doing His Work As A Partner & Father?

Of course I am grateful for him being this supportive, but shouldn’t it be pretty normal? Gender equal parenting is so underrated in our country. It’s his daughter too.
Whatever we are when young, but once you enter the institution of marriage you are a changed person. And your life turns upside down once you have a child.
I was never ready for a baby but it was my husband’s wish to continue our unplanned pregnancy. Though I don’t regret it a bit now, it wasn’t what I envisioned in my life this soon.
My husband is very supportive. He helped me a lot during my pre and post partum. After my delivery he spent many nights staying awake with me. He took care of my epistomial stitches and helped me a lot mentally. It was he only who literally rescued me from slipping into postpartum depression.
During this period I encountered two types of people. One who supported his actions and one who rebuked his actions brazenly.
Now you must be thinking the earlier one’s are good eggs of the basket but let me iron out it for you that they were the most perilous of the bunch.
One who clearly rebuked him had a safe excuse of Generation Gap. It must be clear to you now who were they. These women never had men helped them. In fact they had a very doltish rule that a husband is nowhere allowed near her wife till 6 weeks of her post partum period. Like seriously dude. Of course it must have been hatched by some sinister patriarch mind to free himself of any kind of obligation he ought to have shown to the new mother and child. So accepting their dissimilitude wasn’t that arduous.
But the one who supported him left me knocked for six. I know I know I have addled you readers with this. So let me not beat around the bush and be forthright. They praise him and tell me how lucky I am that my husband is helping me. How lucky my little girl is.
I will like to quote someone here “tujhe th uske pair dhokr peene chiye”. (you should fall at his feet).
So guys I should be saying thank you to my husband for taking care of me. Do we get thanks for every single time we take care of them? Yeah I thought so.
And then i should be thanking a father for taking care of his daughter. A daughter we both decided to have. Why only one partner gets a major share of duties leading to her mental and physical breakdown and the other gets a free pass just because conventionally he is not suppose to do these things.
Of course I am grateful for him being this supportive but shouldn't it be pretty normal? Gender equal parenting is so underrated in our country. It's his daughter too. If he decides to do things for her that's his duty. I appreciate his assistance but that doesn't mean I should be touching his feet.
When will our society normalize it? It’s like appreciating a guy for not hitting a girl or assaulting her.
That’s decent human behavior. You are not going to be pinned a medal for acting human.
I recently read it that “We have begun to raise daughters more like sons but few have the courage to raise their sons like daughters.”
Women are not going to be equal outside the home until men are equal inside it.
The best thing a man can do for his children is respecting and loving their mother. I was the ‘fortunate’ one to have such a husband who gave zero hoots to this, but how many of us our are that ‘lucky’?
Remember it’s supposed to be parenthood; not just motherhood or fatherhood.
What is glorious about Rekha’s story is the triumph of a woman who lives her life on her terms, in an industry that is so fiercely male dominated.
Rekha’s story is so extraordinary, that it fits in perfectly in Kiran Manral’s new book RISING: 30 Women Who Changed India.
Hers has been a life that fairy tales are made of, of the ugly duckling morphing into a gorgeous swan. From her debut as a child actress to her current status as the mysterious, reclusive prima donna of the Hindi film world, Rekha has indeed come a long way.
She was named Bhanurekha Ganesan. When she entered the Hindi film industry, her name Bhanurekha got shortened to simply Rekha. She was born on 10 October 1954; she was the daughter of the Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and the noted actress Pushpavalli, born out of wedlock.
He would hug her in front of her parents saying "she is my daughter." He tried to be very friendly with Neerja, would come to her room to chat with her and try and hug her, kiss her unnecessarily, and touch her inappropriately.
Trigger Warning: This deals with child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
I still remember that morning vividly when my dear friend Neerja called up begging me to come home and spend the afternoon with her.
This was about 35 years ago.