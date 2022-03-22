When Age Becomes An Excuse To Dodge Accountability For Abusive Behaviour

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Offended by such a lame accusation, she replied angrily. The result is, she is scolded for being rude and disrespecting elders!
A scene in the Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar where the protagonist Meenakshi comes out from her room in a pistachio saree, looking ravishing!
Her FIL’s sister came to their house to celebrate the auspicious festival at Madurai Temple. Cut to the following dialogue sequence that caught my attention.
FIL to Meenakshi: “Teach your friend. He is very arrogant, doesn’t know how to speak with elders.”
Meenakshi: “There must have been a misunderstanding. Ananthan (her friend) would never do that.”
FIL’s sister: “Wow! She trusts him more than us. Looks like he is special to you. Does Sundar (Meenakshi’s husband) know about this special friend?”
Meenakshi: “He has just given me a saree. Look carefully, the mangalsutra I am wearing still belongs to Sundar. It has been 50 years and you are still the same! Instead of going to temple on time, it would be better to go with time.”
FIL: “Meenakshi, apologize to your aunt. Is this how you talk to your elders?”
Meenakshi: “Should elders talk to children in such a manner? Give respect and take respect.”
So the aunt first insulted Meenakshi by doubting her friendship with a man, despite Meenakshi’s beforehand explanation about her friend and their friendship.
Asian, including Indian, cultures have a hierarchical family system where young ones are brought up to respect their elders, ignore or forgive their mistakes and never correct or raise questions against their skewed beliefs and demands.
Understandably, ageing impacts one’s health, weakening the body and mind and as a result, confidence drops down and insecurities further develop. In comparison, a young person, who would be healthier and more confident, might overlook or forgive many issues created by elders.
I believe it might be acceptable to bury the hatchet for their petty mistakes, after all, forgiveness is a humane trait. Society needs elders, their wisdom, their tales of struggles and experience. Elders can pass on legacies and cultural heritage to the younger.
However, the elders often overuse or misuse the respect or forgiveness they receive from young people. An elder person might find it difficult to let go of power (literally or figuratively) which they once used to hold on to the family, and/or society.
With increasing physical limitations, the power to dominate diminishes which could be hard for many, especially for dominating people. This could often result in emotional blackmailing, manipulating situations and/or people, imposing staunch beliefs, poking into personal space or sheer scolding.
Silver hair draws in sympathies but it is the mindset and behaviours that earn respect. The sooner an adult acknowledges and accepts it, the more meaningful and peaceful the later part of life becomes.
Image Source: Still from trailer of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, YouTube
Is it any stretch of imagination to realise that probably the mother was also being raped by these men? That if she objected, worse could happen to her and the child?
Trigger Warning: This speaks of child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering to survivors.
Yea, yea, shocking and all. I’m not writing about the wonderful ways of men. I didn’t even really read the article, I quickly jumped to the comments to see if people would find a way to blame it on women. And of course they did. Every other comment was, “What was the mother doing?”
In an old Indra Nooyi video I saw recently, she talks about getting into Yale and how her mother refused to let her go to America, how it was her father who insisted that he would never discriminate between his sons and daughters. Enough number of the women commentators were singing songs about how we must appreciate feminist men and how women can also be patriarchal.
Whether it is raising one’s voice against injustice or starting therapy, nothing can be achieved if we allow the world to impact our decisions.
Trigger Warning: A few films mentioned in this article deal with the serious themes of rape and sexual violence and may be triggering to survivors.
It’s been 28 months since I was sexually assaulted and exactly two years since I spoke about my abuse for the first time. While the entire process of receiving legal and social justice was made possible because of a few supportive individuals around me, Bollywood certainly played a major role in helping me realise what had happened to me. Here are a few movies that helped me:
This is a film that I have watched at least fifteen times since 2020. While there are various flaws in the film when it comes to its understanding and depiction of the Metoo movement in India, it certainly does a great job at challenging the various gendered stereotypes that exist in Indian society.
Considering a trip to Madurai, the home of the renowned Meenakshi temple? Here’s what to do in Madurai, besides temple hopping.
As the third largest city of Tamil Nadu, Madurai is a city known for its historical and cultural significance, the first association with the city being the acclaimed Meenakshi Amman Temple. In fact, the city has been constructed in the form of a lotus around the Meenakshi Amman temple.
An ancient city with a rich cultural and architectural heritage, it is called the ‘Athens of the east’; but Madurai, arguably, has as much as history as Athens itself. The Greeks traded with the then Pandya kingdom from the 3rd to the 10th century B.C.
Centred on the traditional Tamil puberty ceremony, The Yellow Festival (Manjal Neeraattu Vizha) looks beyond the obvious when it comes to addressing sexism.
Centred on the traditional Tamil puberty ceremony, The Yellow Festival (Manjal Neeraattu Vizha) looks beyond the obvious when it comes to addressing sexism.
When I got my first period, I had a moment of teenage rebellion that involved a lot of screaming at my mother, on my part. I didn’t want a puberty ceremony. And I was angry with my grandmother just for telling her sister that I’d gotten my first period.
Why had nobody ever wanted to proudly celebrate all of my academic achievements? I felt betrayed by the system. I never was and still am not a fan of puberty ceremonies.