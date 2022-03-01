She Is Involved With A Rich, Married Man And Not Getting Married!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
“Is it my fault I cannot find the right guy? I want to get married, but the eligible guys fail my test. Men of 50 are so boring."
Riku tells her mum at age 26, “If I find the right guy, I will get married.”
She continues to repeat the same dialogue at age 49.
Her mum and dad are in their eighties. They want her to settle down. Living in Surat, their relatives ask them often during family functions. Her aunts gossip openly, “Riku is involved with a rich married man. That is the only reason she is living alone in Delhi.” Snide comments pinch her parents.
“Now it’s high time we got some relief from family gossip about you”, and they repeat the marriage talk.
“Is it my fault I cannot find the right guy? I want to get married, but the eligible guys fail my test. Men of 50 are so boring. They only work and watch television. No spirit of adventure. I feel smart and spunky and cannot live with a man who is not interested in seeing the world. I am only 49 and physical fitness, trekking, visiting art galleries, enjoying music concerts are my hobbies. On weekends, I can’t stand doing anything but housework and cooking. Please find a suitable man for me?”
Riku confided when we met after a long time. She led an exciting life, even during the lockdown. Helping people find medical support, attending online webinars to learn new skills besides her regular job, kept her busy.
Weekends were meant for trekking and chilling at home with OTT. Cooking lasagna and inviting friends for sundowners, Riku had an independent spirit. Living alone in Delhi, she had built her career and an exciting life without parental support.
This is a tiny tale of one of my many attractive, well-traveled friends. I feel Riku is right. She lives life queen-size. Indian women have been suppressed for centuries. In recent years, with financial independence, they fulfilled their heart’s desire. Isn’t that fantastic?
Why are parents pushing their daughters into marriage? Why is sarcastic family gossip so important? These questions haunt me, though I ask her something different.
“Which man can keep pace with you?”
I rack my brains to find a suitable man, and I fail. The successful corporate honchos are busy working their way up the ladder. They want to have sex in hotel rooms without relationships to clutter their lives. Only unemployed freelancers have time to socialize. But they cannot be eligible for apparent reasons. Then there are married flirts who want to canoodle with smart girls to relive their fading youth and feel young and sexy. The worst of the creeps.
Where are the smart, educated, adventurous Indian men hiding? What does a single woman do to find a suitable man? I need to find one for my hot and happening friend before she hits half a century.
Despite my efforts to introduce my male and female friends, I have made little headway. Time is flying and now some of my classmates are talking about their children finding the right match to settle down.
Wondering about the whole concept of settling down in life, I ask you – Is marriage the answer? Or is it one of the many ways to feel settled in life?
Isn’t marriage a decision made by a couple to share and enjoy life together?
I have been married, separated, divorced, single, and remarried. Each of these phases has brought in deep learning. Above all, it has brought out the clear understanding that a woman is complete in the way she lives.
Marriage is not the holy grail of relationships. It is only one way of life. An equally merry way of life can be to live-in together, being in a relationship while living separately, or being single and happy to mingle whenever the need strikes. Each of these stages will bring unpredictable challenges. Life is not a rosy picture.
Women are not weak damsels in distress who need saving by shining knights in armour. A woman has the steely strength to deal with the various aspects of living independently. She allows the man to feel more important and take charge. Social conditioning and mean relatives are the culprits that create self-doubt in a woman’s mind.
In today’s day and time, a woman must lock into her strength and bring out her wisdom and courage to live life on her terms. Settling down means being strong and finding independent solutions.
Women are the backbone of families and must make their individual choices without being cowered down by social pressures. I’ve discovered that the best way is to live gratefully in our current circumstances and to support one another. Often, it’s our friends who stand beside us in times of need. Siblings, children of many happily married friends, were nowhere around when the worst of Covid struck.
We saw countless examples of neighbours and friends banding together to help each other get through difficult times. If we have each other’s backs in a spirit of shared humanity and stand resolutely together, my single friends will not feel insecure with advancing age. Our children will not decide under pressure to find the right match.
Married, single, divorced, widowed women with or without children must strengthen their sisterhood and live strongly as equal partners in a balanced society.
I have stopped looking for the right match for Riku and I will not do it for my son. As responsible adults, let them make their decisions, which I will support to the best of my ability.
Image Source: Unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Bindiya is a linguist, works at a diplomatic mission, is a wife, a mother, an Indian citizen who is passionate about living life to its fullest. She is actively involved in several social initiatives for read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
On National Science Day today, let's learn about 8 incredible Indian women scientists who have overcome truly difficult odds.
In a nation that is plagued with inherent patriarchy, we hardly get to hear about contributions of women scientists because they are often not represented. Many women scientists, however, are breaking the glass ceiling in a male-dominated society.
Whether inventing vaccinations against dangerous viruses, spearheading lunar missions, or preserving the Mandarins, these women scientists in a society that only worships men’s contributions are not just cis women, but also identify as trans and non binary persons.
On the occasion of National Science Day, presenting to you a list of Indian women scientists who have made significant contributions to STEM fields and who serve as role models for all young women.
Every day, women are being coerced into giving up their dreams, their passion, when they get married. Simply because - how can a married woman do this?
For Polly, music was her life’s breath. Since age four, she was given music lessons, first by her mother, followed by a couple of tutors. Later as a teenager she got herself enrolled in Suradhuni, a reputed music school in south Kolkata. She studied hard, obtained a diploma and aspired to be a professional singer.
But all her dreams came to a naught when her parents got her married to a ‘suitable boy’. Though her in-laws had promised that she would be allowed to pursue music, yet soon after the wedding they did a volte-face, stopping her music lessons for good.
Their logic: “As a married woman your priority must be your husband and children as and when they arrive”. Polly was heartbroken, but had to toe the line with the elders in the family for the sake of family harmony.
Marriage is the ultimate goal for women of our society - their sexual orientation, or willingness to marry, still doesn't matter in many cases, as these stories show.
Marriage is the ultimate goal for women of our society – their sexual orientation, or willingness to marry, still doesn’t matter in many cases, as these stories show.
My spunky daughter was having a fun banter with one of my relatives when she was told that she will be missed in the future. “Why? Where am I going? I am here only!” She was perplexed.
“Oh! You will get married and become a member of someone else’s home”, was the answer she received.
Sushmita Sen is the feminist icon for most Indian women today, a strong, independent, and no-nonsense person who believes in charting her own life.
Sushmita Sen is the feminist icon for most Indian women today, a strong, independent, and no-nonsense person who believes in charting her own life.
“I walk with my head held high against all odds. I am never afraid to walk the least treaded paths. I know that society gets a series of hiccups with my moves. But I am tall enough to stand for myself and my choices.”
That’s Sushmita Sen for you, in short and crisp words.