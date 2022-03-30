Vaginal Tear Is ‘Common’ In Childbirth, Yet No One Ever Speaks Of It While Glorifying Motherhood!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
The possibility of a vaginal tear and stitches came to me as a shock, as I realized that there is still so much that I am not aware of about my own body!
I have a confession to make. I am 27 years old ‘unmarried’ woman and I had no idea about what a Vaginal Tear is, until few months ago when my friends were discussing it.
Listening to the conversation, my ears refused to believe what they had just heard. It was a shock, and I had never heard of it before.
If you happen to be someone like me, let me describe what vaginal tear is, which according to the internet, where I immediately did a frantic search, are “common” during childbirth. Yet nobody bothered to talk about such a “common” complication women experience during delivery.
There are various reasons for vaginal tears, which might include, being a first time mother, or if the baby is bigger than the maximum the vagina can stretch, or has weight on higher side etc. According to the information I read, this is a tear that cuts across vaginal tissue and can go in any direction, and often during labour the woman is given a cut there so it can be controlled!
And the mother needs to get stitches to close the perineal tear! I never knew that a normal delivery included stitches too!
Well, I have never planned to have a kid. I am anyway going to lead a child-free life. But what if in a parallel universe, I want a child? Who was going to educate me about stuff like that? And at what stage?
We all talk about periods, PMSing, PCOD/PCOS etc. Then why did I never hear anybody talking about complications during and after pregnancy?
As far as I remember, we had nothing about pregnancy and deliveries in our school textbooks, and thereafter, nobody actually cared to educate about things like that.
What people actually care about is- “When are you getting married?” “When are you going to have children?” without bothering to replace that “when” with “Why” or “How”. “How are you going to have children?” Are you aware of all the procedures, all the possibilities, all the complications, before getting pregnant and announcing the ‘happy news’ to society?
There are initiatives all around the world for sex education. But what about the education for “what happens after sex if you choose to have a baby”?
Vaginal tears and stitches came to me as a shock because I realized that there is still so much that I am not aware of about my own body! Moreover, I know that I am not the only one. Fortunately, I have access to the resources from where I can learn these things but what about the women who are kept in dark just because “in our society, we do not talk about things like that”?
Image source: Sanjasy on pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Civil Engineer by profession.
Artist by choice. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Can we pause to reconsider that men's incorrigible, short-sighted, and stupid attempts to glorify or belittle a woman based on her bodily attributes do not deserve so much traction and mileage?
We all know what has been the hottest news of this week.
American comedian, Chris Rock made a bald joke about American actor, Will Smith’s wife and got punched in the face.
This happened at the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony, known as the Oscars to most people.
“It is love that made me do it!” is the standard excuse used by every perpetrator of domestic violence. By saying it on a global stage, Will Smith provided it legitimacy, and that is something women do not need.
The Oscar Awards, 2022 will not be remembered for the Best Movie, the Best Actor(s) or the Best Director. It will go down in history as the ceremony where a Best Actor nominee slapped the person anchoring the show.
By now, we would have all heard about the sexist, ableist and distinctly unfunny “joke” that Chris Rock cracked about Jada Pinkett Smith and her struggle with Alopecia.
And we would certainly have seen Will Smith stride onto the stage, place a resounding slap on Rock and continue to utter profanities well after he returned to his seat.
A crash course on crying at weddings? Yes! Check out these classes that reinforce this ridiculous expectation from a bride and the 'ladkiwale'!
A crash course on crying at weddings? Yes! Check out these classes that reinforce this ridiculous expectation from a bride and the ‘ladkiwale’!
The other day, I got a forwarded message on WhatsApp. I had a good laugh going through this image.
My personal experience of suffering from postpartum depression tells me that it can happen to anyone, even a happy person like me. Here's what you can do to help.
My personal experience of suffering from postpartum depression tells me that it can happen to anyone, even a happy person like me. Here’s what you can do to help.
They all say – keep an expecting mom happy. Surround her with only positive talk. The would be Mommy is advised to read good books, listen to good music. Even strangers and not so pleasant people are polite as soon as the bump is visible. The unborn baby is respected everywhere.
As soon as the baby is born the same is required. But here the difference is some people might understand this and some may not. To the some who does not understand, I dedicate this post to you.